* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.0 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 39.8 pct
* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI +0.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.6780 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1 pct
Sept 2 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China encourages more VC funding, promises foreign firms equal treatment
* Chinese yuan, India rupee to fall as U.S. Fed hike risks rise -Reuters poll
* Chinese yuan most actively traded emerging market currency - BIS
* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices -state planner
* China's shale gas output surges to 5.01 bcm in Jan-July
* CSRC head says to enhance listed companies' governance via transparent, timely and
comprehensive information disclosure
* EU business lobby warns of protectionist backlash if China doesn't open market
* Zinc surges to 15-month peak as Chinese factories revive
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* New China Life Insurance says HY profit before tax reduced after
accounting adjustments
* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Aug vehicle sales up 26.2 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* China's postal bank to start pitching $8 bln-$10 bln IPO next week - IFR
* Hubei Zhenhua Chemical's IPO 5,020.78 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Lock-up period for Huadian Power's 844.5 mln A-shares to end, shares
to start trading on Sept 8
M&A
* Gree Electric Appliances cuts share issue size for assets acquisition plan,
trade to resume
* Shanghai Electric's controlling shareholder contemplating matters
which may involve co's asset acquisition
* Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology to raise stake in tech firm to 51 pct
* Digital China Information Service gets regulatory approval to acquire assets,
trade to resume
* Guosheng Financial to buy up to 6 pct stake in internet finance firm
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Lufthansa, Air China to finalise JV this month - sources
* China Railway Group says overseas ambitions intact despite U.S.
stumble
* Huayi Brothers Media sells 2.6 mln shares in Ourpalm
* Oceanwide Holdings' unit to set up 1 bln yuan property JV
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)