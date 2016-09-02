* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.0 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 39.8 pct

* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI +0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.6780 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1 pct

Sept 2 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

* China encourages more VC funding, promises foreign firms equal treatment

* Chinese yuan, India rupee to fall as U.S. Fed hike risks rise -Reuters poll

* Chinese yuan most actively traded emerging market currency - BIS

* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices -state planner

* China's shale gas output surges to 5.01 bcm in Jan-July

* CSRC head says to enhance listed companies' governance via transparent, timely and comprehensive information disclosure

* EU business lobby warns of protectionist backlash if China doesn't open market

* Zinc surges to 15-month peak as Chinese factories revive

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* New China Life Insurance says HY profit before tax reduced after accounting adjustments

* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Aug vehicle sales up 26.2 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* China's postal bank to start pitching $8 bln-$10 bln IPO next week - IFR

* Hubei Zhenhua Chemical's IPO 5,020.78 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Lock-up period for Huadian Power's 844.5 mln A-shares to end, shares to start trading on Sept 8

M&A

* Gree Electric Appliances cuts share issue size for assets acquisition plan, trade to resume

* Shanghai Electric's controlling shareholder contemplating matters which may involve co's asset acquisition

* Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology to raise stake in tech firm to 51 pct

* Digital China Information Service gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, trade to resume

* Guosheng Financial to buy up to 6 pct stake in internet finance firm

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Lufthansa, Air China to finalise JV this month - sources

* China Railway Group says overseas ambitions intact despite U.S. stumble

* Huayi Brothers Media sells 2.6 mln shares in Ourpalm

* Huayi Brothers Media sells 2.6 mln shares in Ourpalm

* Oceanwide Holdings' unit to set up 1 bln yuan property JV