GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar surrenders some gains as investors remain cautious
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* Friday HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.4 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 45.4 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.6821 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
Sept 5 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's Xi at G20 says world economy at risk, warns against protectionism
* China, U.S. commit to refrain from competitive currency devaluations
* China says achieved progress in investment rules talks with U.S.
* China must rely on reforms to keep fast economic growth - Xi
* China leverage ratio will continue to rise in short term -vice c.bank gov
* China provides $1 trillion in "green credit" by end-June - regulator
* China's 2016 average residential house price expected to rise 10 pct, more cities to tighten house purchase policies - Reuters poll
* Hong Kong stocks advanced to a fresh one-year closing high led by a burst of Chinese money into the city's blue-chips at the fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2-years Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Vanke Aug sales down about 10 pct
* Sinopec expects profit from Argentina unit if oil recovers
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' Aug bus sales up 6.3 pct
* Jiangling Motors' Aug vehicles sales up 23.4 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Bank of Ningbo's major shareholder to reduce up to 39 mln shares in six months
M&A
* State Grid signs deal to buy Brazil's CPFL stake - filing
* Spacecom seeks to keep Xinwei deal alive after satellite destroyed
* Yangquan Coal Industry to buy coal-fired power firm for 1.25 bln yuan
* China Baoan's unit signs contract to buy 55 pct stake in property firm for 1.3 bln yuan
Regulation
* China says probing Didi, Uber deal on anti-trust concerns
* Dan Dong Xin Tai Electric's share listing in Shenzhen will be suspended from Sept 6 - Shenzhen stock exchange. Co is the first to be delisted over IPO fraud in China
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Evergrande's debt burden just keeps on growing, squeezing shareholders
* China Railway Construction's subsidiary signs railway contract worth $1.7 bln in Nigeria
* China Everbright Bank to set up credit card firm, issue Tier-2 capital instruments, approves investment in IT company
* China's TBEA to buy property in Sudan for $23 mln
* Huadian Power unit's wind farm project worth 1.8 bln yuan approved
* Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture, Haitong Securities to set up $1 bln Sino-Brazilian agricultural development fund (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
