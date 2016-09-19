(.)
* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -7 pct, Shanghai->HK shut on Tuesday and Wednesday
* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.6734 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.9 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct
Sept 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's Aug central bank forex sales hit highest in 6 months
* China Aug new loans well above expectations on mortgage boom
* Hedge funds alter strategies in China as regulatory crackdown bites
* China Securities Depository and Clearing Co. Ltd's report showed China Securities Finance
Co. cut 24.6 bln yuan worth of shares in Aug
* China bank shares outperform in Hong Kong on dividend draw
* China's central bank sees some success in cutting interbank lending risk
* UK approves Chinese-backed nuclear plant, sets tighter controls
* China to build at least 60 nuclear plants in coming decade- industry official
* China's U.S. Treasuries holdings hit lowest since 2013
* China Q3 business confidence index increases from Q2 -c.bank survey
* China Jan-Aug outbound investment up 53 pct y/y, almost triples to US
* China outstanding total social financing up 12.3 pct y/y at end-Aug
* New home prices in China's Shenzhen soar 24 pct week on week - China Business News
* China launches second experimental space lab module
* Bolivia awards $1 bln hydroelectric project to two Chinese firms
* China lowers retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner
* China to support debt-to-equity transfers for steel, coal firms
* China to invest $450 bln modernising agriculture by 2020
* China denies aluminium exports evading U.S. duties
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Coal Energy says Aug commercial coal production volume down
27.9 pct
* Ping An Insurance Group announces Jan-Aug premium income of its
subsidiaries
* Power Construction Corp of China's Jan-Aug newly signed contracts up 19.1 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Sunshine Insurance Group raised its stake in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial to
5 pct
* Wintime Energy's controlling shareholder cuts 3.44 pct stake
* Wangsu Science & Technology's controlling shareholder to reduce up to 7 mln
shares
* Cultural Investment gets regulatory approval for private placement
* Chongqing New Century Cruise plans to distribute 20 new shares for every 10
shares
* Sunwoda Electronic plans to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares
M&A
* Shandong Nanshan Aluminium gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition,
shares to resume trading
* Chongqing Iron & Steel Co updates on progress of material assets
reorganisation
* ChemChina seals combination of Israel's Adama with Sanonda
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Zhejiang Daily Media Group's unit to invest 40 mln yuan in equity investment
partnership
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)