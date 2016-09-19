(.)

* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -7 pct, Shanghai->HK shut on Tuesday and Wednesday

* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI +0.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.6734 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.9 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct

Sept 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's Aug central bank forex sales hit highest in 6 months

* China Aug new loans well above expectations on mortgage boom

* Hedge funds alter strategies in China as regulatory crackdown bites

* China Securities Depository and Clearing Co. Ltd's report showed China Securities Finance Co. cut 24.6 bln yuan worth of shares in Aug

* China bank shares outperform in Hong Kong on dividend draw

* China's central bank sees some success in cutting interbank lending risk

* UK approves Chinese-backed nuclear plant, sets tighter controls

* China to build at least 60 nuclear plants in coming decade- industry official

* China's U.S. Treasuries holdings hit lowest since 2013

* China Q3 business confidence index increases from Q2 -c.bank survey

* China Jan-Aug outbound investment up 53 pct y/y, almost triples to US

* China outstanding total social financing up 12.3 pct y/y at end-Aug

* New home prices in China's Shenzhen soar 24 pct week on week - China Business News

* China launches second experimental space lab module

* Bolivia awards $1 bln hydroelectric project to two Chinese firms

* China lowers retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner

* China to support debt-to-equity transfers for steel, coal firms

* China to invest $450 bln modernising agriculture by 2020

* China denies aluminium exports evading U.S. duties

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Coal Energy says Aug commercial coal production volume down 27.9 pct

* Ping An Insurance Group announces Jan-Aug premium income of its subsidiaries

* Power Construction Corp of China's Jan-Aug newly signed contracts up 19.1 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Sunshine Insurance Group raised its stake in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial to 5 pct

* Wintime Energy's controlling shareholder cuts 3.44 pct stake

* Wangsu Science & Technology's controlling shareholder to reduce up to 7 mln shares

* Cultural Investment gets regulatory approval for private placement

* Chongqing New Century Cruise plans to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares

* Sunwoda Electronic plans to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares

M&A

* Shandong Nanshan Aluminium gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading

* Chongqing Iron & Steel Co updates on progress of material assets reorganisation

* ChemChina seals combination of Israel's Adama with Sanonda

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Zhejiang Daily Media Group's unit to invest 40 mln yuan in equity investment partnership (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)