* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 52.5 pct

* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI +0.9 pct

* CNY official close 6.6688 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct

Sept 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China banks' net forex sales fall to 1-year low in August

* China big city home prices surge in August adding to worries

* China steel falls to lowest since June amid property curbs

* AUM of China publicly offered securities investment funds totalled 8.53 trillion yuan at end-Aug - Asset Management Association of China

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China COSCO sees better 2017 as Hanjin collapse pushes up rates

* Xiamen Airport says August passenger throughput up 5.8 percent y/y, cargo throughput up 9.5 percent y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* CITIC Ltd to raise more stake in China Citic Bank Corp

* Baosteel's controlling shareholder transfers shares to CNPC, investment firms

* Inner Mongolia Baotou's controlling shareholder pledges 359.2 mln shares to Huachen Trust for fund-raising

* Shanxi Securities' shareholder plans to unload up to 28.3 million shares by year-end

* Shenzhen Emperor Technology's IPO 6,756.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China's anti-monopoly authorities give BBMG go-ahead for stake acquisition deal with jidong

* China Molybdenum Co updates on acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates businesses

* China Jushi to acquire stake in composites company, to invest in project

* Wintime Energy's unit bidding for a 3.75 billion yuan stake in Sichuan Trust

* Jizhong Energy Resources plans to buy 1.62 billion yuan worth of shares in North China Pharma

* Guangzhou Haige Communications plans acquisitions for 1.1 bln yuan via cash, share issue Regulation

* Founder Securities says 1.8 billion shares, or a 21.9 percent stake held by Beijing Zenith Holdings Co Ltd were frozen in order for three years from Sept. 13 Trading halts

* Beijing Originwater Technology's shares to halt trade pending asset acquisition plan

* SDIC Essence's shares to halt trade pending controlling shareholder's major plan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Thailand's Country Group gets $375 mln financing through China Ping An Bank

* Yonghui Superstores to jointly set up Fujian Huatong Bank with proposed registered capital of 3 billion yuan

* Accident at Qinghai Salt Lake's unit kills 6

* Xinhu Zhongbao to sign agreement to invest $100 mln in software firm Enniu

* Zhongtian Urban Development's units to invest 1.86 billion yuan in Zhongrong Life Insurance (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)