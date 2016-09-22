* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 36.6 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.6660 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.4 pct

Sept 22 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to promote economic development by opening up economy more widely - Premier

* IMF eyes more China yuan transparency with reserve currency move

* China chalks up $667-bln debt pile over toll roads

* China regulator mulling Systemic Solution to National Equities Exchange and Quotations' Liquidity Problem - Securities Daily

* China to launch pilot trading in energy use quotas in 4 provinces

* China's major coal producers start raising output - media

* Developer pays record price for land in southern China after bidding frenzy

* Shanghai to first launch pilot 5G program in 2018 - Xinhua Company moves:

Equity changes/IPOs

* Postal Savings Bank of China IPO raises $7.4 bln after pricing at low end

* Sichuan Chuanhuan Tech's IPO 6,489 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Chengdi Construction's IPO 6,807.56 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China Benxi Steel no longer in stake auction list amid talk of merger

* China's State Grid interested in buying ABB's Power Grids business - media

* Greenland's unit to acquire 591.56 million shares in Broad Greenstate International

* Sunac China Holdings' unit acquires a 17 pct stake in Jinke Property for 4 billion yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Group signs highway PPP project with total investment of 13.1 billion yuan

* ICBC Standard Bank shrinks base metals trading business

* WiLAN and ZTE Corp sign wireless license agreement for an undisclosed amount

* Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins bid for Hangzhou residential site for 1.5 bln yuan

* Yonghui Superstores to use 660 mln yuan to jointly set up bank

* Hebei Baoshuo says Weifang Rural Commercial Bank files lawsuit against its unit and other companies (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)