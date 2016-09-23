* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -1.3 pct

* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.6666 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.9 pct

Sept 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to crack down on fake overseas M&A deals to curb money flight

* China's state planner to meet with coal industry on supply, prices

* China supervisory body approves launch of credit default swaps soon - sources

* China to let foreign institutions conduct FX financing in interbank market

* China introduces preferential tax policies for stock ownership incentive plans of listed and unlisted companies - Ministry of Finance

* Canada, China agree to tighten trade ties, mull extradition pact Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* INTERVIEW - COSCO sees Greece's Piraeus among world's top 30 ports by 2018

Equity changes/IPOs

* Goertek's chairman raises stake to 18.18 pct

* Shandong Hi-speed plans to raise up to 4 bln yuan in share private placement to fund highway project

* Lock-up period for Offshore Oil Engineering's 372.3 mln shares to end October 10

* Shenzhen Suntak Circuit Technology's IPO 2,491 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Qingdao Topscomm's IPO 6,567 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China's Baosteel details Wuhan deal to forge ArcelorMittal rival

* MEDIA-Fingerprint has declined Chinese offer to buy company - Betaville Regulation

* Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium faces listing suspension risks

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* SNC-Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a JV with China National Nuclear Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company

* Strike halts production of iron ore at Chinese mine in Peru

* Kangmei Pharma plans investment in medicine & health-related projects

* Shanghai Shimao's unit wins land auctions for 1.6 bln yuan in Quanzhou city

* Future Land's unit buys Suzhou-based property firm for 1 bln yuan

* Beijing North Star wins land auctions for 1.65 bln yuan in Suzhou city