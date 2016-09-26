* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.7 pct

* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.6698 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.0 pct

Sept 26 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China rules on default swaps get sceptical response

* Hong Kong securities regulator to kick-off "regtech" project - sources

* China to launch yuan direct trading pairs with Saudi riyal, UAE dirham

* China's regulator publishes rules on fund of funds business

* China c.bank says ICBC Moscow to be yuan clearing bank in Russia

* China's eastern Nanjing latest second-tier city to restrict home purchases

* The unintended consequences of China's coal cuts: pain for steel mills

* China rejects steel mills' plea for coking coal output hike - sources

* China's state planner says coal price rally unsustainable - state TV

* China blocks 15 coal-fired power plants projects

* China's largest lead and zinc mine discovered in Xinjiang - Xinhua

* China's Henan discovered a gold mine with gold reserves of 105 tonnes - Xinhua Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Construction Bank Hong Kong unit's H1 after-tax profit at HKD1.86 billion, up 43 pct yoy

* Beijing Kunlun Tech expects 9-mth net profit to rise 83.0-110.0 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* CSRC approved on Friday 12 IPOs with total funds raised expected not to exceed 15.5 billion yuan

* China's largest P2P lender Lufax taps four banks for Hong Kong IPO - sources

* China Cinda to issue $3.2 bln of offshore preference shares

* Anhui Conch Cement sold 2.42 million shares in Anhui Xinli Finance

M&A

* China's Greenland Holdings eyes M&A, expansion of infrastructure business

* Brazil Previ fund to sell CPFL stake to China's State Grid

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China's Huawei to start India smartphone production in October 2016

* Sony unit, Dalian Wanda in tie-up to tap China's huge movie market

* China's Dalian Wanda opens $5.1 billion tourism park

* China's CRRC, Bombardier to join forces on international bids

* Shanghai Electric Group announces JV with China National Nuclear Corp

* China's Focus Media to set up 500 mln yuan investment fund with partner

* Beijing Orient Landscape to win river treatment PPP project, with investment of about 7 bln yuan

* Chongqing Changan Automobile's board approves new projects