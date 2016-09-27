* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 28.3 pct

* SSEC -1.8 pct, CSI300 -1.7 pct, HSI -1.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.6695 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -1.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.7 pct

Sept 27 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China launches $52.5 bln fund to restructure state enterprises

* China bank sector's total assets reach $29.8 trillion

* Hong Kong small-caps: ready for China fever?

* When deals go bad: China state firm managers spooked by new liability rules Economic data due:

* China monthly and year-to-date industrial profits

* China monthly services trade deficit data

Company moves:

* China's Dongbei Special Steel defaults 9th time in 2016, restructuring looms

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Merchants Securities Co makes global offering of 891.3 mln H shares

* Central Huijin Investment raised stake in China Everbright Bank's H-shares to 85.05 pct

* Shenzhen Expressway updates on proposed adoption of restricted A share incentive scheme

* Jinke Property's controlling shareholder raised a 0.28 pct stake; share trade to halt pending announcement

* Broadex Technologies' IPO 3,528.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Healthcare Co's IPO 4,877.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China's Tianqi Lithium to buy stake in Chile's SQM

* Millennium bcp says talks with Fosun on stake in bank going well

* Jiangsu Dagang's green industry fund in deal to buy Spain's Urbaser for between 1.16-1.40 bln euros

* ChemChina seeks EU okay for Syngenta deal, decision due Oct. 28

* China's Wanda Group in talks with Dick Clark Productions

* Hunan Valin Steel revises asset restructuring plan

* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel plans to acquire 25 pct stake in DEG for 5.84 mln euros

* Chongqing New Century Cruise signs agreement to acquire Alpha Frontier's shares

* Brazil's CSN, CBSteel discussing ore deal, sources say

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway , partners sign 11.75-bln-yuan expressway project

* Tus-Sound Environmental Resources signs 200-mln-yuan franchise agreement with local government

* Leo Group signs agreement to set up 1-bln-yuan investment fund with partners

* Wuchan Zhongda plans to sell stakes in 15 firms for a combined 1.65 bln yuan

* Future Land's unit wins land auctions for 7.4 billion yuan in Nanjing