* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20.8 pct

* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI +0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.6750 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct

Sept 29 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's economy less healthy in third quarter than data suggest - private survey

* China tells mines to raise thermal coal output again - sources

* China slaps anti-subsidy duties on U.S. distillers' dried grains

Company moves:

Equity changes/IPOs

* Big IPO, small splash: China bank PSBC fails to make waves after $7.4 bln HK debut

* GD Power's unit plans to dispose its entire 51.25 pct stake in Ningxia Younglight Chemicals

* Youngor Group cut its stake in LianChuang Electronic Technology to less than 5 pct from 8.5 pct

* Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology's IPO over 5,900 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shenzhen Huiding Technology's IPO over 6,000 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China's COSCO Shipping may consider buying Hanjin Shipping's port assets - Caixin

* China's CEFC requests Slovak approval to raise JTFG stake

* Brazil's Bonaire to sell stake at CPFL to China's State Grid Regulation

* Shengyi Technology says shareholder Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group Ltd probed by regulator for possible short-swing trading Trading halt

* Trading in Searainbow Holding's shares to halt pending private placement plan Major contracts

* China Railway Construction , units win land development contract worth 15 bln yuan

* China Railway Group , partners win subway and pipe gallery construction contracts

* Beijing Orient Landscape & Ecology's consortium wins park construction contracts with total investment at about 602.7 million yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shanghai Pudong Development Bank to write off $968 mln in assets

* Beijing Shougang's controlling shareholder scraps major plan, shares to resume trading

* Abu Dhabi awards new container shipping terminal to China's Cosco

* China Merchants Shekou plans to sell property assets for at least 8.9 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)