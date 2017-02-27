* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* China says no intention of using currency devaluation to its advantage

* China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting

* China summons reformer to tackle banking woes

* China securities regulator to focus on stability, reform

* China to tighten oversight of asset management industry - c.bank official

* China group to curb private bond sales by developers, steelmakers

* Saudi regains top oil supplier spot to China in Jan -customs

* China's cabinet approves construction of $262 mln airport in Shandong province

* China says to invest $184 million in Guinea Bissau biomass plant

* In tougher climate, Chinese automaker cuts jobs, shifts to green cars

* China egg producers brace for pain from bird flu crackdown

* China property firms buy Hong Kong land piece for record price Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China regulator bans Foresea's chief from insurance business for 10 years

* China regulator says to restrict stock trading by Evergrande Life

* Guangxi Future Technology's former owner fined 3.48 bln yuan for violations of securities regulations

* Huawei seeks to exploit Samsung gap with new smartphone

* BYD's prelim 2016 net profit up 78.6 pct

* Baoshan Iron & Steel's share trade to resume on Feb 27

Earnings/Performance

* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' prelim 2016 net profit rises 11.8 pct y/y

* First Capital Securities' prelim 2016 net profit falls 45.2 pct y/y

* Fuyao Glass' 2016 net profit jumps 20.7 pct

* Goldwind's prelim 2016 net profit up 5.39 pct

* Beijing SPC Environment Protection's prelim 2016 net profit rises 51.1 pct y/y

* Shenzhen Inovance Technology's prelim 2016 net profit rises 17.9 pct y/y

* Future Land's 2016 profit rises 64.4 pct, sets 2017 investment plan

* Shenzhen Feima's prelim 2016 profit surges 596.4 pct y/y

* Chuying Agro-Pastoral's prelim 2016 net profit surges 311.6 pct y/y

* Beijing Ultrapower Software's prelim 2016 net profit up 52.5 pct y/y

* China National Chemical Engineering's 2016 new contracts rise 11.8 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shenzhen Energy plans to invest in Guotai Junan Securities' HK share offering

* GIC cuts stake in Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation to 10.8 pct - HKEx disclosure

* BBVA cuts long position in China Citic Bank's H-shares to 1.1 pct - HKEx disclosure Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Greenland signs agreement to invest 40 bln yuan in tourism project

* China Railway Construction's consortium wins highway project worth about 22.9 billion yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)