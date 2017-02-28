* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 13.4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.87 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.9 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China can manage financial risks if property tax introduced - state media

* China FX regulator says strengthening supervision of forex market

* China Jan services trade deficit narrows to $20.9 bln - FX regulator

* China banking sector's total assets up 14.4 pct at end-January

* China's monthly net gold imports via Hong Kong dive in Jan

* China QFII quota rises to $89.21 bln at end-Feb - FX regulator

* China warns soccer investors, don't break rules on capital outflows

* Chinese developers delay new home sales to counter price caps

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for )

In focus

* Leshi's prelim 2016 profit up 33.6 pct

* Yanghe Brewery's prelim 2016 profit up 8.3 pct

* Chongqing New Century Cruise's prelim 2016 profit up 338.15 pct

* Focus Media's prelim 2016 profit up 31.3 pct

* Wanda Cinema Line's prelim 2016 profit rises 15.1 pct

* East Money Information's prelim 2016 profit down 61.4 pct

Earnings/Performance

* Alpha Group's prelim 2016 profit up 2.5 pct

* STO Express' prelim 2016 profit up 65.0 pct

* Kingenta Ecological Engineering's prelim 2016 profit down 9.7 pct

* Wangsu Sci & Tech's prelim 2016 profit up 50.5 pct

* Wanxiang Qianchao's 2016 profit up 7.1 pct

* Gold Mantis's prelim 2016 profit up 5.4 pct

* Zhejiang NHU's prelim 2016 profit up 201.4 pct

* Aier Eye Hospital's prelim 2016 profit up 30.3 pct

* China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power's 2016 profit up 16.2 pct

* By-Health's 2016 profit down 15.8 pct

* Enlight Media's 2016 prelim profit up 83.1 pct

* DMG's prelim 2016 profit up 34.3 pct

* Lens Technology's prelim 2016 profit down 16.5 pct

* Luxshare Precision's prelim 2016 profit up 8.6 pct

* O-film Tech's prelim 2016 profit up 53.9 pct

* Originwater's 2016 prelim profit up 37.45 pct

* Xingrong Environment's prelim 2016 profit up 6 pct

* Shenwu Environmental Technology's 2016 profit up 289.5 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Yunnan Aluminium scraps share private placement plan M&A

* Oceanwide Holdings unit boosts stake in Quam to 52.45 pct Regulation

* Zhejiang Wanjia probed by regulator for possible violation of securities regulations Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway's unit wins airport construction contract worth 3.7 billion yuan

* China State Construction Engineering wins project with investment of about 16.6 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)