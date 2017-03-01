* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.8 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.8687 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, March 1 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Xi says China must "unswervingly" crackdown on financial irregularities

* China voices disquiet over new EU anti-dumping move on steel

* China' coal power plants exposed to write-downs, bankruptcy - Oxford study

* China's cornbelt provinces to offer subsidies to feed producers

* China to issue non-state crude oil import licenses to 5 refiners Data due:

* China Non-Mfg PMI, Mfg PMI for Feb

* China Caixin Mfg PMI for Feb

Company moves:

In focus

* Shenzhen Kondarl to buy Australia's Primary Growth for up to 1 bln yuan

* Xiaomi unveils in-house chipset to streamline production, cut prices

* Huawei staff fear cuts as smartphone profits disappoint

* China's COFCO completes takeover of grain trader Nidera

* Chinese buyer tipped as British Land seeks to sell London's 'Cheesegrater'

Earnings/Performance

* Nanjing Iron & Steel swings back to profit in 2016

* Pacific Securities' 2016 profit down 41 pct y/y, cuts convertible bond issue

* Beijing Jetsen Technology's 2016 preliminary net profit up 80.4 pct y/y

* East Group's 2016 net profit up 69 pct y/y

* China Communications Construction's 2016 new contracts totalled 730.80 bln yuan, up 12.4 pct; other moves

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lepu Medical's owner pledges not to sell shares in 12 months after raising stake

* Daodaoquan Grain and Oil's IPO 4,399.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Daqian Ecology & Landscape's IPO 8,849.92 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Betta Pharmaceuticals to buy 77.4 pct stake in pharmaceutical technology company at 371.6 mln yuan

* Hubei Sanonda lowers transaction amount to 18.47 bln yuan on acquisition of Israel's Adama Agricultural

* Bank of China HK unit buys Indonesia, Cambodia businesses from parent Regulation

* Delisting risk warning withdrawn for China Enterprises, share trade to halt on Mar 1 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

