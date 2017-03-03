* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.8902 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.2 pct

SHANGHAI, March 3 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China parliament to signal reform over stimulus to defuse debt bomb

* China's Hangzhou to slap more curbs on property purchases from Mar.3

* Securities regulator will step up efforts to crack down on violations of information disclosure regulations - official China Securities Journal Data due:

* China Caixin Services PMI for Feb

Company moves:

In focus

* EXCLUSIVE-China's ZTE expected to plead guilty over Iran sales -source

Earnings/Performance

* Hisense Electric's 2016 net profit up 18.1 pct

* Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone's preliminary 2016 net profit up 30.8 pct

* Jiangling Motors' Feb vehicle sales up 166.6 percent y/y

* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's Feb container, cargo throughputs up

Equity changes/IPOs

* Advanced Fiber Resources' IPO 9,110.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* CSD Water Service's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed 8599.75 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Doctorglasses Chain's Shenzhen IPO 3,983 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Asset restructuring

* Beijing Tiantan Biological plans assets sales, acquisition

* Guangzhou Haige Communications gets regulatory approval to acquire assets

* Founder Securities' share trade to resume on March 3 after controlling shareholder scraps asset restructuring Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Construction unit's consortium wins PPP project for 6 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)