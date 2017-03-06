BRIEF-Captain Polyplast March-qtr consol profit rises
* Qtrly consol net profit 12.5 million rupees versus 8.8 million rupees
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.899 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, March 6 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt.
* China pledged more support for its military on Sunday including strengthening maritime and air defences as it takes steps to safeguard its sovereignty.
* China's insurance regulator is considering an industry shake-up that could see the biggest and most solvent firms resuming an overseas expansion.
* Chinese cities under pressure from soaring home prices need to boost land supply appropriately, Premier Li Keqiang says.
* China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year.
* China sets budget deficit target of 3 percent of GDP for 2017, pledges clamp down on local government debt risk.
* Fixed-asset investment in China is set to rise about 9 percent in 2017, state planning agency says.
* China says has no plans to implement a nationwide property tax this year.
* China's central bank does not need to raise interest rates or cut reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for the time being - vice central bank governor. Company moves:
In focus
* Chinese electronics maker LeEco has no plans to exit operations in India.
* Beijing Capital plans share issue to fund projects, share trade to resume
Earnings/Performance
* GD Power Development's 2016 preliminary net profit up 6.6 pct
* China Vanke says Feb contract sales at 38.5 billion yuan ($5.59 billion), Jan-Feb contract sales at 86.6 billion yuan
* Harbin Pharma's 2016 net profit rises 35.9 percent y/y M&A
* Jiangsu Youli Investment acquires a Tianjin company for 900 mln yuan Regulation
* Regulator to halt review of Shenzhen Worldunion Properties' share private placement Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill CARG.UL, its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday. (Compiled by Samuel Shen)
* Qtrly consol net profit 12.5 million rupees versus 8.8 million rupees
May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd C