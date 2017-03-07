* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.9 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.3 pct

* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.8961 per dollar, 0.2 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct

SHANGHAI, March 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China will stick to its managed floating exchange rate framework to keep the yuan currency basically stable, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday.

* China will take further steps to support private investment, an official from the state planner said on Monday, as the country looks to maintain strong economic growth while undergoing structural reforms.

* A flurry of data in coming weeks is expected to show China posted solid economic growth in February, even as the government trimmed its growth target for the year to focus on containing the risks from a rapid build-up in debt.

* China's banking regulator asked joint-stock banks to carry out checks on liquidity risk monitoring and management and the basis of their credit risk, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

* China's three state-owned telecommunications companies plan to eliminate domestic roaming fees and offer pricing incentives to small and mid-sized enterprises, to encourage corporate customers to adopt network technology such as cloud computing. Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan post net profit of 213.4 mln yuan in Feb

* Hualing Xingma Auto to withdraw delisting risk warning after returning to profit in 2016

* Haitong Securities' Feb net profit at 397.76 mln yuan

* Guosen Securities posts Feb net profit of 356.6 mln yuan

* Great Wall Motor posts total sales volume of 77,496 units in Feb

Equity changes/IPOs

* Zhong An Online Property and Casualty Insurance plans to sell 5-10 percent of the company to a couple of strategic investors, to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion), ahead of a planned initial public offering in mainland China, according to four people with direct knowledge of the matter.

* The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group BEJINS.UL plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.

* Bank of Guiyang to raise up to 5 bln yuan in preference shares issue

M&A

* China Molybdenum brings in investors for BHR's stake acquisition in Tenke Fungurume mine Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Zhong Fu Tong wins bids totalling 182 mln yuan for China Mobile projects (Compiled by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kim Coghill)