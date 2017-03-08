* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -2.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.4 pct

* SSEC +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.9043 per dollar, 0.3 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, March 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday, as the country's top officials stepped up assurances that they will keep financial risks under control.

* China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose for the first time in eight months in February, rebounding above $3 trillion as a regulatory crackdown and a steadying yuan helped staunch capital outflows.

* A senior Chinese nuclear power executive has said the country needs to accelerate the construction of new nuclear power plants if it is to meet targets to boost its use of nuclear energy, lower pollution and cut reliance on traditional fuel sources.

* China will not force coal mines to cut output on a large scale if prices remain stable, the government said on Tuesday, a sign Beijing may try to avoid radical policy shifts after the upheaval caused by efforts last year to tackle excess capacity.

* Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it will include China's onshore bonds in its emerging markets and regional indexes, marking another victory in Beijing's efforts to woo foreign investors to its bond market to counter capital outflows.

* China's biggest steelmaking province, Hebei, will close its last "zombie" steel mills by the end of next year, the governor said on Tuesday, marking a small victory in the country's years-long battle to clean up its air and cut excess capacity.

* U.S. starts deploying anti-missile system in S.Korea after defiant North's latest test

* U.S. tells China that anti-missile system in S.Korea not a threat to China

Data due:

* China Feb Imports & Exports data Company moves:

In focus

* Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to pay $892 million and plead guilty to criminal charges for violating U.S. laws that restrict the sale of American-made technology to Iran and North Korea.

* Gemdale says February contract sales up 185.8 percent y/y at 8.5 billion yuan ($1.23 billion)

Earnings/Performance

* ZTE Corp says Q1 2017 net profit attributable increased by 21.12 pct-31.65 pct to RMB 1.15 bln - RMB 1.25 bln

* Beiqi Foton Motor's vehicle sales up 62.3 pct y/y in Feb

* Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group says FY profit attributable amounted to about RMB 379.2 million

* Beijing WKW Automotive Parts' 2016 profit up 40.1 pct y/y

* Aurora Optoelectronics' 2016 net profit up 54.8 pct

* Shenyang Jinbei Automotive' s vehicle sales up 21.4 pct in Feb Equity changes/IPOs

* China Vanke shareholder Jushenghua released 182 mln pledged A-shares on March 3 M&A

* Midea Group interested in investing in Toshiba's semiconductor unit - Nikkei

* Dongfang Electric to acquire some underlying assets of Dongfang Electric Corp via A-share issue

* Beijing Unistrong to acquire electronics firm for 600 mln yuan via share issue Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Sany Heavy scraps Brazil investment, to invest in "One Belt, One Road" project

* Long Yuan Construction's consortium expects to win infrastructure PPP project

* China Railway Construction unit's consortium wins project for about 3.4 bln yuan

* Shandong Hi-speed Road and Bridge's unit wins contract in Angola

* China Nonferrous Metal signs zinc sales contract with Wanxiang Resources (Compiled by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)