US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.6 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.9 pct
* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI -1.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.907 per dollar, 0.1 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
* FTSE China A50 -0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.4 pct
SHANGHAI, March 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China to push restructuring of state enterprises
* China Feb lending slows, but worries on debt load will remain
* China producer inflation fastest since 2008 as commodities surge
* China to scrap intermediate category for banks' capital adequacy
* China sells 31,200 tonnes of cotton at auction of state reserves Data/events due:
* PBOC/SAFE news conference 0245 GMT
* China Feb FDI
Company moves:
In focus
* China's Fosun Pharma set to join bidding for Germany's Stada
* Restructuring reform of China Pingmei Shenma Group, the parent company of Tianan Coal and Shen Ma Industry, to be released by end of March
Earnings/Performance
* Traditional Chinese medicine firm Dong-E-E-Jiao's 2016 net profit up 14 pct
* Shanghai 2345 Network's 2016 net profit up 52.2 pct at 635 mln yuan
* Shanghai Wanye Enterprises' 2016 net profit up 239.7 pct y/y
* China Resources Double-Crane Pharma's 2016 net profit up 8 pct y/y
* Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone's prelim 2016 net profit up 34 pct y/y
* Rainbow Department Store's 2016 net profit down 56.6 pct Equity changes/IPOs
* Vtron Group's controlling shareholder cuts 3.4 pct stake in the company
* Zhejiang Kanglongda Special Protection's shares to debut trade in Shanghai
* Lafang China's shares to debut trade on March 13 in Shanghai
* Anhui Conch Cement cuts stake in Anhui Xinli Finance M&A
* Thaihot Group to buy 70 pct stake in Shandong property firm for 427.3 mln yuan
Regulation
* Jingwei Textile Machinery receives govt supporting fund of 116.95 mln yuan
* Regulator halts review of Shanghai Metersbonwe's share private placement Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Greenland Holdings acquires residential projects for 2.9 bln yuan in Feb
* Dongfang Electric enters into assets transfer agreement
* Cofco Property's unit wins land auctions for 3.6 bln yuan in Tianjin city
* Zhejiang Daily Media's trading in shares to resume after revising asset acquisition proposal (Compiled by Jackie Cai; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)