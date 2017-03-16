US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 19.1 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 7.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.9135 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, March 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's Premier Li touts free trade, says no hard landing for economy
* China to consider cross-border bond link with Hong Kong this year - Premier Li
* Two major Chinese cities to impose new property curbs to deter speculators
* China fiscal spending, revenue surge in Jan-Feb
* China to buy $1.7 bln worth of Philippine agricultural produce
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China Unicom posts lower annual profit, tough 2017 looms
* Hong Kong regulator fines Bocom unit for IPO sponsor failures
* ZTE's Shenzhen shares to resume trading on March 16
Earnings/Performance
* Datang Int'l Power swings to net loss of 2.6 bln yuan in 2016
* Beijing Sanju Environmental's 2016 profit up 97 pct, sees Q1 profit up 97.2—121.8 pct
* Angel Yeast's 2016 profit up 91 pct, plans project in Egypt
* Avicopter's 2016 net profit up 0.5 pct
* Sinocera Functional Material sees Q1 net profit up 184.6-211.1 pct
* Tianshan Cement returns to profit in 2016
* Anyang Iron & Steel returns to net profit in 2016
* Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical's 2016 net profit up 16.0 pct
* China Avionics Systems' 2016 net profit down 3.5 pct
* China Eastern Airlines' Feb passengers carried up 5.7 pct, mail and cargo carried up 12.6 pct
* Power Construction Corp of China's Jan-Feb contracts up 65.5 pct, plans investments
IPOs
* Ife Elevators' IPO 2,575.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shanghai Lisheng Racing's IPO 8,517.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Tianyu Ecology & Landscape's IPO 7,077.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Zhejiang Yuancheng Landscape's IPO 9,025.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China National Chemical Engineering's unit signs contract worth about 1.1 bln euros with Gazprom's unit
* Tianqi Lithium's unit to invest about A$320 million in lithium project in Australia
* Huawen Media Investment to sell gas firm for 1.0 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
