* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.9 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +2.1 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 11.1 pct

* CNY official close 6.9003 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, March 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China, following Fed, lifts short-term rates to steady yuan, battle debt

* China treasury futures close at 2-month high as PBOC injection offsets rate hikes

* China, Saudi Arabia eye $65 bln in deals as king visits

* Merkel, Xi agree to work for free trade - German spokesman

* China pledges to contain home prices as property market defies curbs

* China updates guidelines to promote private investment - State Council Data

* China commercial banks' net forex sales dip to 6-month low in Feb

* China Jan-Feb FDI fell 2.3 pct y/y - commerce ministry

* China outbound investment declines 52.8 pct in Jan-Feb - commerce ministry

* China's Jan-Feb metals output rise on year -stats bureau

* China Jan-Feb fuel oil output up 6.9 pct y/y -stats bureau Data due:

* China Shenhua Energy 2016 results

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Evergrande entrusts voting rights in China Vanke to Shenzhen Metro

Earnings/Performance

* Ping An Bank's 2016 net profit up 3.4 pct

* Perfect World's 2016 net profit surges 767.5 pct, sees Q1 net profit up 40.5-65.6 pct

* Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical's 2016 net profit down 21 pct

* AVIC Aviation Engine's 2016 net profit down 13.8 pct

* China Coal Xinji Energy returns to net profit in 2016

* Holitech Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 184.1-213.8 pct

* Shanghai International Airport's Feb passenger throughput up 4.1 pct, cargo throughput up 20.4 pct

* China Shenhua Energy Feb commercial coal production up 14.2 pct, coal sales up 64.5 pct

* China State Construction Engineering's Jan-Feb contracts up 22.1 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Tibet Summit Resources' major shareholder and partners to boost stake in the company

* Oppein Home's IPO 8,161.42 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Ningbo Shenglong Automotive Powertrain System's IPO 6,747.21 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Lens Technology completes acquisition of plastic firm for 215 mln yuan Dividend payment

* China United Network Communications says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Group to invest 300 bln yuan in infrastructure projects in Sichuan

* Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine receives new drug license (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)