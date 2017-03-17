US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.9 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +2.1 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 11.1 pct
* CNY official close 6.9003 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, March 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China, following Fed, lifts short-term rates to steady yuan, battle debt
* China treasury futures close at 2-month high as PBOC injection offsets rate hikes
* China, Saudi Arabia eye $65 bln in deals as king visits
* Merkel, Xi agree to work for free trade - German spokesman
* China pledges to contain home prices as property market defies curbs
* China updates guidelines to promote private investment - State Council Data
* China commercial banks' net forex sales dip to 6-month low in Feb
* China Jan-Feb FDI fell 2.3 pct y/y - commerce ministry
* China outbound investment declines 52.8 pct in Jan-Feb - commerce ministry
* China's Jan-Feb metals output rise on year -stats bureau
* China Jan-Feb fuel oil output up 6.9 pct y/y -stats bureau Data due:
* China Shenhua Energy 2016 results
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Evergrande entrusts voting rights in China Vanke to Shenzhen Metro
Earnings/Performance
* Ping An Bank's 2016 net profit up 3.4 pct
* Perfect World's 2016 net profit surges 767.5 pct, sees Q1 net profit up 40.5-65.6 pct
* Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical's 2016 net profit down 21 pct
* AVIC Aviation Engine's 2016 net profit down 13.8 pct
* China Coal Xinji Energy returns to net profit in 2016
* Holitech Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 184.1-213.8 pct
* Shanghai International Airport's Feb passenger throughput up 4.1 pct, cargo throughput up 20.4 pct
* China Shenhua Energy Feb commercial coal production up 14.2 pct, coal sales up 64.5 pct
* China State Construction Engineering's Jan-Feb contracts up 22.1 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Tibet Summit Resources' major shareholder and partners to boost stake in the company
* Oppein Home's IPO 8,161.42 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Ningbo Shenglong Automotive Powertrain System's IPO 6,747.21 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* Lens Technology completes acquisition of plastic firm for 215 mln yuan Dividend payment
* China United Network Communications says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Group to invest 300 bln yuan in infrastructure projects in Sichuan
* Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine receives new drug license (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
