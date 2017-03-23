* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -1.1 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.0 pct

* CNY official close 6.8928 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.8 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, March 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China eyes "consistent" green bond standards to lure more investment

* Private placement curbs set to raise corporate China's debt risks

* China tells cornerstones to bring money home in blow for smaller HK IPOs -sources

* Chinese utilities urge regional govt to curb soaring coal prices

* China's cabinet issues guidelines on cracking down on intellectual property rights violations

* China's property giants launch green index Data due:

* China final trade data

* China Life Insurance 2016 results

* Chalco 2016 results

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China's ZTE Corp pleads guilty in U.S. court in sanctions case

* China's Sinopec buys first major refinery in Africa from Chevron

* Ping An Insurance annual profit rises 15 pct, meets estimates

* China Citic Bank's 2016 net profit up 1.1 pct

* China Coal swings back to black as prices recover

Earnings/Performance

* CITIC Securities' 2016 net profit falls 47.65 pct

* Haitian Flavouring and Food's 2016 net profit up 13.3 pct

* Shuanghui Investment & Development's 2016 net profit up 3.5 pct

* Aisino's 2016 net profit down 1.2 pct

* Pinggao Electric's 2016 net profit up 37.9 pct

* Shanghai Datun Energy's 2016 net profit up 3,859.6 pct

* Jidong Cement back to black in 2016 with net profit of 52.9 mln yuan

* Citic Heavy swings to red in 2016 with net loss of 1.6 bln yuan

* Beijing North Star's 2016 profit down 1.9 pct

* China World Trade Center's 2016 net profit up 9.4 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Huida Sanitary Ware's Shanghai IPO 5,556.36 times oversubscribed in online tranche Private placement

* Luzhou Laojia gets regulatory approval for share private placement

* Sino Great Wall gets regulatory approval for A-shares private placement M&A

* Zhongtai Chemical to buy Xinjiang Talimu Agriculture Development unit's assets for 1.17 bln yuan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shanghai Construction's consortium wins construction PPP project in Sichuan

* Shenwu Environmental Technology's unit wins bid for contract worth 5.9 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)