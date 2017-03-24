BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.0 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10.5 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.886 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, March 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China state planner approves two urban railway projects in Guangzhou, Changsha city
* China's Jilin province issues subsidy policy for feed processors
Company moves:
In focus
* HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to 4.76 percent
* China Life Insurance 2016 says profit slides 45 pct, blames interest rates
* Chinese aluminium giant Chalco's net profit more than doubles in 2016
* China's ZTE posts Q4 net loss after U.S. sanction case fine
Earnings/Performance
* Dalian Port's 2016 net profit up 9.6 pct
* Zhejiang Wanliyang sees Q1 net profit up 190-240 pct
* Shenzhen Everwin Precision's 2016 profit rises 52.0 pct, sees Q1 profit up 40-50 pct
* Huaxin Cement's 2016 net profit up 339.8 pct
* China State Construction Engineering's new contracts totalled 39.3 bln yuan, equivalent to 4.5 pct of its audited revenue in 2015
Equity changes/IPOs
* Daan Project Management's IPO 4,234.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche Regulation
* Henan Dayou Energy to implement delisting risk warning after posting 2 straight years of losses
* China Coal Xinji Energy's to withdraw delisting risk warning Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Hengtong Optic-electric to invest 2 bln yuan in big data project in Suzhou
* BOE Technology's unit plans medical centre project, health industry park
* Hainan HNA Infrastructure to invest 50 bln yuan in projects in Jiaxing city
* Chongqing Changan Automobile receives govt supporting fund of 100 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17