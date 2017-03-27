US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI +0.1 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.7 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.8850 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.8 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, March 27 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's Li says he will focus on trade ties during New Zealand visit
* China central bank advisor believes PBOC wants smooth transition to less reserves [nB9N1GS025
* China debt risk "very much under control" - vice fin min
* China will open more to investors, but others must be fair -c.bank chief
* China to encourage financial innovation, control risks
* China must quicken capital market development under prudent, neutral monetary policy - securities regulator
* China approved 10 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 6.1 bln yuan
* China state planner says will target low quality coal imports
* China's Dalian Commodity Exchange plans to launch corn options
Company moves:
In focus
* China Southern Airlines in talks over American Airlines cooperation deal
* China's HNA Group sets up $2.9 bln buyout fund with China Cinda
* Ping An Bank says does not hold stake in Huishan Dairy
* China Vanke's profits climb 19 pct on record property sales
* Sinopec's 2016 net profit rises 44 pct, helped by refining
* China's 3rd-biggest broker to raise $2.1 bln in HK share sale-IFR
Earnings/Performance
* China Merchants Bank's 2016 net profit up 7.6 pct, plans preference shares issue
* Great Wall Motor's 2016 net profit rises 30.9 pct
* Jiangling Motors' 2016 net profit down 40.7 pct
* Zijin Mining's 2016 net profit up 11.1 pct
* First Capital Securities 2016 net profit down 45 pct
* Jiangsu Expressway's 2016 net profit up 33.5 pct
* Anhui Expressway's 2016 net profit down 0.5 pct
* Dongfang Electric swings to red in 2016
* Beijing Shunxin Agriculture's 2016 net profit up 9.7 pct
* Jingwei Textile Machinery's 2016 net profit up 18.9 pct
* Hangzhou Shunwang Technology 2016 net profit up 82.4 pct, halts private placement plan
* Shandong Sun Paper sees Q1 net profit up 180-230 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Zhejiang Dahua Technology to apply for Hong Kong share offering IPOs
* Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical's IPO 8,601.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shandong Gold Phoenix's IPO 6,626.95 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Jiangsu Lopal Tech's IPO 6,532.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Flinders Mines says BBI Group signed MOU with China State Construction Engineering Corp (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)