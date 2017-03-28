* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.7 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.6 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct

* CNY official close 6.8767 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct

SHANGHAI, March 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China will improve 'policy framework' for cross-border yuan use -c.bank

* China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge most in nearly 6 years as commodities rally

* China state-owned firms' Jan-Feb profits up 40.3 pct y/y - finance ministry

* China Feb services trade deficit narrows to $17.6 bln - FX regulator

* China's February net-gold imports via Hong Kong surge

* China's Hebei province launches new probe into steel overproduction

* China's fuel stocks up 15 pct on mth, diesel at 11-mth high

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China's CRRC Corp wins LA metro contract worth up to $647 mln

* China state firms eye land around Panama Canal - waterway authority

* China Vanke says no deadline for meeting to select new board

* China Southern Airlines reaches agreement with American Airlines, A-shares to resume trading on Tuesday

Earnings/Performance

* China Merchants Shekou's 2016 net profit up 97.5 pct

* Financial Street's 2016 net profit up 24.5 pct

* Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy's 2016 net profit up 46.7 pct

* China Int'l Marine Containers' 2016 net profit down 73.4 pct

* Shandong Gold Mining's 2016 net profit up 100.1 pct

* Gansu Jiu Steel Group returns to net profit in 2016

* Yutong Bus's 2016 net profit up 14.4 pct

* Tianqi Lithium's 2016 net profit up 510.0 pct

* Dongxu Optoelectronic's 2016 net profit down 6.5 pct

* China Meheco's 2016 net profit up 54.3 pct

* Bright Dairy and Food's 2016 net profit up 34.6 pct

* Zhejiang Nhu's 2016 net profit up 199.1 pct

* Shenzhen Chiwan Wharf's 2016 net profit up 0.9 pct

* Rizhao Port's 2016 net profit down 42.8 pct

* Northeast Electric Development swings to net loss in 2016

Equity changes/IPOs

* Greenland's major shareholder cuts a 4.9 pct stake

* Shanghai Jin Jiang Int'l Hotels cuts stake in Changjiang Securities

* Huaneng Power Int'l plans A-share issue to fund power projects

* Fibocom Wireless's IPO 7,205.25 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Xiamen Guang Pu Electronics' IPO 8,924.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* China Grand Automotive Services' unit plans to buy six firms

* Recon Wenyuan Cable's unit in deal to invest in U.S. firm A&T Media

* Hytera Communications agrees to buy Canada's Norsat International Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Guangzhou Automobile Group's unit to invest 4.7 billion yuan in new energy car project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)