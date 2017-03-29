* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +0.6 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1 pct

* CNY official close 6.882 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct

SHANGHAI, March 29 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China lowers retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner

* Three foreign firms to be allowed to operate as interbank forex market makers - China trade platform operator

* Sinopec overhauls fuel buying policy in new blow to teapots

* China's top copper smelters agree to cut TR/RCs in Q2 -sources

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Profits near flat at two of China's Big Five banks, pressures persist

* China's Huishan Dairy misses payments, key executive goes missing

* China telecom firm ZTE removed from U.S. trade blacklist

* China's Tsinghua Unigroup in deals for up to 150 bln yuan in financing

* Chinese automaker BYD's Q1 profit to fall up to 35 pct y/y as green car sales slow

* China Communications Construction 2016 net profit up 8.7 pct

Earnings/Performance

* Sinopec Oilfield Service swings to red in 2016 with net loss of 16.1 bln yuan

* MCC's 2016 net profit 12 pct, other moves

* China Merchants Securities' 2016 net profit down 50.5 pct

* Shanghai International Port's 2016 net profit up 5.7 pct

* Hainan Airlines' 2016 profit up 4.5 pct, other moves

* Huadian Power's 2016 net profit down 56.5 pct

* Yunnan Copper's 2016 net profit up 683.8 pct

* Jiangsu Shagang sees Q1 net profit up 2018-2640 pct

* Angang Steel returns to net profit in 2016

* Sinosteel Engineering & Technology's 2016 net profit up 8.7 pct

* Chengdu Xingrong Environment's 2016 net profit up 6 pct

* Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic's 2016 net profit up 127.1 pct

* Guangdong Provincial Expressway's 2016 net profit up 43.8 pct

* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel sees Q1 net profit up 5-20 pct M&A/Asset restructuring

* Jiangsu Bicon Pharma scraps asset acquisition, share trade to resume Default

* Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise fails to make payment on medium-term note Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* TBEA's unit to invest about 5 bln yuan in new energy projects

* Tus-Sound Environmental Resources wins bid for project worth 1.15 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)