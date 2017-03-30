* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI +0.2 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 0.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 6.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.8898 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct

SHANGHAI, March 30 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's Q1 GDP growth seen at 6.8 pct - government think tank

* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's

* Rio says reboot in Chinese iron ore production may lead to volatility Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China's Fosun CEO steps down, reshuffle to impact conglomerate

* China's AgBank in talks for more debt-to-equity deals

* China's AgBank has outstanding loans to Huishan Dairy

* China CCB's 2016 net profit rises slightly, margins shrink

* Chinese railcar maker CRRC profit falls for first time as demand slows

* New China Life Insurance 2016 profit down 42.5 pct

* China Pacific Insurance's 2016 net profit down 32 pct

Earnings/Performance

* BBMG returns to profit in 2016

* Jiangxi Copper's annual net profit rises for first time in 5 years

* Haitong Securities posts 49.2 pct fall in 2016 profit

* Weichai Power's 2016 profit up 72.9 pct

* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's 2016 net profit down 13.0 pct

* Goldwind's 2016 profit up 5.4 pct, other moves

* China Fortune Land's 2016 net profit up 35.2 pct

* Huayu Automotive Systems' 2016 net profit up 16.1 pct

* Nari Technology's 2016 profit up 11.4 pct

* Xinhua Winshare's 2016 profit flat

* Gezhouba's 2016 profit up 26.6 pct

* Zhejiang Commodities City's 2016 profit up 54 pct

* Maanshan Iron & Steel back to black in 2016

* Beijing Shougang returns to profit in 2016

* Bengang Steel Plates back to black in 2016

* Robam Appliances' 2016 profit up 45.3 pct

* Zhejiang Supor's 2016 profit up 21.2 pct

* Luxshare Precision sees Q1 net profit up 40-60 pct

* Hisense Kelon's 2016 profit up 87.4 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Hangzhou Star Shuaier Electric Appliance's IPO 6,391.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shifeng Cultural Development's Shenzhen IPO 7,873.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* CEFC China to buy 20 pct stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen

* Shenzhen Fenda Technology to acquire tech firm for 2.9 bln yuan Trading resumption

* Shanghai SMI's shares to resume trading on March 31

* Tonghua Dongbao's shares to resume trading on March 30 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China's By-health to form JV with partners with investment of 500 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)