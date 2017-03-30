US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 0.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 6.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.8898 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct
SHANGHAI, March 30 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's Q1 GDP growth seen at 6.8 pct - government think tank
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
* Rio says reboot in Chinese iron ore production may lead to volatility Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China's Fosun CEO steps down, reshuffle to impact conglomerate
* China's AgBank in talks for more debt-to-equity deals
* China's AgBank has outstanding loans to Huishan Dairy
* China CCB's 2016 net profit rises slightly, margins shrink
* Chinese railcar maker CRRC profit falls for first time as demand slows
* New China Life Insurance 2016 profit down 42.5 pct
* China Pacific Insurance's 2016 net profit down 32 pct
Earnings/Performance
* BBMG returns to profit in 2016
* Jiangxi Copper's annual net profit rises for first time in 5 years
* Haitong Securities posts 49.2 pct fall in 2016 profit
* Weichai Power's 2016 profit up 72.9 pct
* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's 2016 net profit down 13.0 pct
* Goldwind's 2016 profit up 5.4 pct, other moves
* China Fortune Land's 2016 net profit up 35.2 pct
* Huayu Automotive Systems' 2016 net profit up 16.1 pct
* Nari Technology's 2016 profit up 11.4 pct
* Xinhua Winshare's 2016 profit flat
* Gezhouba's 2016 profit up 26.6 pct
* Zhejiang Commodities City's 2016 profit up 54 pct
* Maanshan Iron & Steel back to black in 2016
* Beijing Shougang returns to profit in 2016
* Bengang Steel Plates back to black in 2016
* Robam Appliances' 2016 profit up 45.3 pct
* Zhejiang Supor's 2016 profit up 21.2 pct
* Luxshare Precision sees Q1 net profit up 40-60 pct
* Hisense Kelon's 2016 profit up 87.4 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Hangzhou Star Shuaier Electric Appliance's IPO 6,391.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shifeng Cultural Development's Shenzhen IPO 7,873.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* CEFC China to buy 20 pct stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen
* Shenzhen Fenda Technology to acquire tech firm for 2.9 bln yuan Trading resumption
* Shanghai SMI's shares to resume trading on March 31
* Tonghua Dongbao's shares to resume trading on March 30 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China's By-health to form JV with partners with investment of 500 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)