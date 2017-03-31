US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
* SSEC -1.0 pct, CSI300 -0.9 pct, HSI -0.4 pct
* Trading via Shanghai, Shenzhen-HK connects will be suspended from March 30 to April 2
* CNY official close 6.8886 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.3 pct
SHANGHAI, March 31 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China pledges greater yuan flexibility as capital outflows ease
* China bank regulator checking off-balance sheet risks at city banks - sources
* China 2016 Q4 capital and financial account surplus was $46.4 bln
* China steel demand to fall in 2017, pressuring iron ore prices-institute Data due:
* China manufacturing, non-manufacturing PMI
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China's ICBC posts decade-low profit growth; bankers pledge more help on debt
* China Southern says full-year profits jump 30 pct, below expectations
* PetroChina 2016 profit sinks 78 pct on lower crude prices
* PetroChina latest China oil major to consider Aramco listing
* China brewer Tsingtao posts steepest profit drop in 20 years
* China's Zhenhua Oil setting up Singapore trading office -sources
Earnings/Performance
* Air China full-year profits rise 0.6 percent
* Spring Airlines' 2016 profit down 28.4 pct
* Shenzhen Airport's 2016 profit up 7.8 pct
* China's COSCO Shipping reports $1.4 bln loss for 2016
* Cosco Shipping Development returns to profit in 2016
* China Construction Bank expects 2017 interest margins to stabilize
* China Everbright Bank's 2016 profit up 2.7 pct
* China Minsheng Banking's 2016 profit up 3.8 pct
* China Railway Group 2016 profit up 2.05 pct
* Wuliangye's 2016 profit up 9.85 pct
* Midea Group's 2016 profit up 15.6 pct
* Guangzhou Automobile Group's 2016 profit up 48.6 pct
* Zoomlion swings to red in 2016
* China Molybdenum's 2016 profit up 31.1 pct
* Wanda Cinema Line's 2016 profit up 15.2 pct
* Suning Commerce's 2016 profit down 19.3 pct
* Yonghui Superstores' 2016 profit up 105.2 pct
* Shandong Hi-Speed's 2016 profit up 14.6 pct
* Liaoning Cheng Da's 2016 profit up 84.2 pct
* Dr Peng 's 2016 profit up 7 pct
* Baiyunshan Pharma's 2016 profit up 16.0 pct
* Alpha's 2016 profit up 1.9 pct
* Fujian Sunner Development's 2016 profit up 275.0 pct
* Focus Media sees Q1 profit up 61.7-77.1 pct
* GEM sees Q1 profit up 40-70 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Yangfan New Materials' IPO 3,899.7 times oversubscribed
* Hybribio Biotech's Shenzhen IPO 3,776.4 times oversubscribed M&A
* China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm Regulation
* Delisting risk warning will be imposed on Chongqing Iron & Steel's A-shares Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* BOE Technology Group to invest 1.15 billion yuan in OLED project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
