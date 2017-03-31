* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -1.0 pct, CSI300 -0.9 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* Trading via Shanghai, Shenzhen-HK connects will be suspended from March 30 to April 2

* CNY official close 6.8886 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.3 pct

SHANGHAI, March 31 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China pledges greater yuan flexibility as capital outflows ease

* China bank regulator checking off-balance sheet risks at city banks - sources

* China 2016 Q4 capital and financial account surplus was $46.4 bln

* China steel demand to fall in 2017, pressuring iron ore prices-institute Data due:

* China manufacturing, non-manufacturing PMI

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China's ICBC posts decade-low profit growth; bankers pledge more help on debt

* China Southern says full-year profits jump 30 pct, below expectations

* PetroChina 2016 profit sinks 78 pct on lower crude prices

* PetroChina latest China oil major to consider Aramco listing

* China brewer Tsingtao posts steepest profit drop in 20 years

* China's Zhenhua Oil setting up Singapore trading office -sources

Earnings/Performance

* Air China full-year profits rise 0.6 percent

* Spring Airlines' 2016 profit down 28.4 pct

* Shenzhen Airport's 2016 profit up 7.8 pct

* China's COSCO Shipping reports $1.4 bln loss for 2016

* Cosco Shipping Development returns to profit in 2016

* China Construction Bank expects 2017 interest margins to stabilize

* China Everbright Bank's 2016 profit up 2.7 pct

* China Minsheng Banking's 2016 profit up 3.8 pct

* China Railway Group 2016 profit up 2.05 pct

* Wuliangye's 2016 profit up 9.85 pct

* Midea Group's 2016 profit up 15.6 pct

* Guangzhou Automobile Group's 2016 profit up 48.6 pct

* Zoomlion swings to red in 2016

* China Molybdenum's 2016 profit up 31.1 pct

* Wanda Cinema Line's 2016 profit up 15.2 pct

* Suning Commerce's 2016 profit down 19.3 pct

* Yonghui Superstores' 2016 profit up 105.2 pct

* Shandong Hi-Speed's 2016 profit up 14.6 pct

* Liaoning Cheng Da's 2016 profit up 84.2 pct

* Dr Peng 's 2016 profit up 7 pct

* Baiyunshan Pharma's 2016 profit up 16.0 pct

* Alpha's 2016 profit up 1.9 pct

* Fujian Sunner Development's 2016 profit up 275.0 pct

* Focus Media sees Q1 profit up 61.7-77.1 pct

* GEM sees Q1 profit up 40-70 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Yangfan New Materials' IPO 3,899.7 times oversubscribed

* Hybribio Biotech's Shenzhen IPO 3,776.4 times oversubscribed M&A

* China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm Regulation

* Delisting risk warning will be imposed on Chongqing Iron & Steel's A-shares Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

BOE Technology Group to invest 1.15 billion yuan in OLED project