US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, HSI -0.8 pct
* Shanghai, Shenzhen-HK connects shut for holiday on Mon, Tue
* CNY official close 6.8835 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.2 pct
SHANGHAI, April 5 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China c.bank says economy stable but complexities "cannot be underestimated"
* Property agents shut, buyers still hunt as China plans new economic zone
* China approves 7 new free trade zones in bid to open economy
* ANALYSIS-Beijing's 'shock' measures seize property market, other cities follow suit
* China hints at high-yield bond crackdown - IFR News
* China to lower maximum order limit for stock index futures, treasury futures
* Ports in China have enough iron ore to build 13,000 Eiffel Towers
* China steps up Americas oil imports, Unipec backs "new frontier"
* China approves 10 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 5.9 bln yuan Data:
* China March factory activity expands but at slower pace-Caixin PMI
* China c.bank injects $89.9 bln of liquidity in March, up sharply from Feb
* China QFII quota rises to $90.26 bln at end-March
* China outstanding foreign debt falls to $1.42 trln at end-2016
* China central bank FX derivatives' short position shrinks to $33.8 bln in Feb
* China state builders dominate PPP projects, sign $85 bln in contracts
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* "Innovative financing" sours dairy giant in China's rural northeast
* After squeeze in 2016, China's top banks set for stronger growth
* Questions over Vanke's strategy after Shenzhen govt stakes claim
* ChemChina, Syngenta win U.S. antitrust approval for deal
* Chinese broker Guotai Junan raises $2.1 bln in HK offering-source
* CNOOC ties up with Australia's FAR to hunt for oil, gas off West Africa
Earnings/Performance
* Bank of China not optimistic about 2017 after profit drop
* Huawei posts flat profit growth amid tough battle with rivals
* Gemdale's 2016 net profit up 96.9 pct
* Yanzhou Coal 2016 net profit up 140.2 pct, other moves
* Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt returns to profit in 2016, other moves
* Faw Car swings to net loss in 2016, other moves
* Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet's 2016 net profit up 60.9 pct
* Lepu Medical Technology sees Q1 net profit up 30-40 pct
* Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharma sees Q1 net profit up 50-60 pct
* DHC Software sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 160-210 pct Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China's TCL to invest $5 bln in a display panel production facility
* Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof to invest 2.1 bln yuan in material project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)