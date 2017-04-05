* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, HSI -0.8 pct

* Shanghai, Shenzhen-HK connects shut for holiday on Mon, Tue

* CNY official close 6.8835 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.2 pct

SHANGHAI, April 5 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China c.bank says economy stable but complexities "cannot be underestimated"

* Property agents shut, buyers still hunt as China plans new economic zone

* China approves 7 new free trade zones in bid to open economy

* ANALYSIS-Beijing's 'shock' measures seize property market, other cities follow suit

* China hints at high-yield bond crackdown - IFR News

* China to lower maximum order limit for stock index futures, treasury futures

* Ports in China have enough iron ore to build 13,000 Eiffel Towers

* China steps up Americas oil imports, Unipec backs "new frontier"

* China approves 10 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 5.9 bln yuan Data:

* China March factory activity expands but at slower pace-Caixin PMI

* China c.bank injects $89.9 bln of liquidity in March, up sharply from Feb

* China QFII quota rises to $90.26 bln at end-March

* China outstanding foreign debt falls to $1.42 trln at end-2016

* China central bank FX derivatives' short position shrinks to $33.8 bln in Feb

* China state builders dominate PPP projects, sign $85 bln in contracts

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* "Innovative financing" sours dairy giant in China's rural northeast

* After squeeze in 2016, China's top banks set for stronger growth

* Questions over Vanke's strategy after Shenzhen govt stakes claim

* ChemChina, Syngenta win U.S. antitrust approval for deal

* Chinese broker Guotai Junan raises $2.1 bln in HK offering-source

* CNOOC ties up with Australia's FAR to hunt for oil, gas off West Africa

Earnings/Performance

* Bank of China not optimistic about 2017 after profit drop

* Huawei posts flat profit growth amid tough battle with rivals

* Gemdale's 2016 net profit up 96.9 pct

* Yanzhou Coal 2016 net profit up 140.2 pct, other moves

* Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt returns to profit in 2016, other moves

* Faw Car swings to net loss in 2016, other moves

* Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet's 2016 net profit up 60.9 pct

* Lepu Medical Technology sees Q1 net profit up 30-40 pct

* Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharma sees Q1 net profit up 50-60 pct

* DHC Software sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 160-210 pct Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China's TCL to invest $5 bln in a display panel production facility

* Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof to invest 2.1 bln yuan in material project