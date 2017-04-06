US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +1.5 pct, CSI300 +1.4 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.3 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 6 pct
* CNY official close 6.8975 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.9 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.4 pct
SHANGHAI, April 6 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China will take more active measures to increase jobs
* China's fx market relatively stable, cross-border flows more balanced - regulator
* China c.bank says to pursue crack down on illegal fund transfers
* China plans to impose taxes on oil by-products - sources
* China issues second batch of 2017 quotas for refined oil products- sources
* INTERVIEW-China retail gas push offers chances for foreign investors -KPMG
* China Hebei districts to end coal sales ahead of Oct ban - Xinhua Data due:
* Caixin Services PMI
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* EU clears ChemChina's $43 bln takeover of Syngenta with conditions
* Trading in shares of China United Network Communications and China Unicom Hong Kong to halt pending matters related to mixed-ownership reform
* Angang Group in debt-to-equity swap with Industrial Bank - Xinhua
* China's SAIC Motor posts higher profit; cautions 2017 sales growth to slow
* China Vanke posts contract sales for March and January-March
Earnings/Performance
* Aier Eye Hospital's 2016 net profit up 30 pct, sees Q1 net profit up 30-35 pct
* Beijing Originwater sees Q1 net profit up 530-560 pct on projects, investment gains
* China Grand Automotive Services sees Q1 net profit up 30-50 pct
* CRRC's January-March contracts totalled about 41.75 bln yuan
* Guangzhou Automobile's Jan-Mar car sales up 37.6 pct y/y
* Jiangling Motors's Jan-March vehicle sales up 32.0 pct
* Baiyun Airport's March passenger throughput up 11.4 pct, mail and cargo throughput up 5.9 pct
Equity changes
* Lock-up period for BOE Technology's 9.9 bln A-shares to end on April 10
* Northeast Electric to issue 155.8 mln new H-shares to HNA Hotel Group IPOs
* Profit Cultural & Creative Group's IPO 7,268.6 times oversubscribed
* Hangzhou Changchuan Technology's IPO 7,439.8 times oversubscribed M&A
* Shandong Gold Mining in advanced talks to buy half Barrick's Veladero mine-sources
Trading halt/resumption
* Shandong Molong's A-shares will be subject to "delisting risk warning" from April 7
* Hisense Electric's trading in shares to halt pending announcement
* China Camc Engineering signs contract with Finnish firm, share trade to resume Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Shipbuilding Industry, affiliates to invest 3.8 bln yuan in diesel engine JV
* Zhongtian Financial to invest about 30 bln yuan in Guiyang integrated bonded zone
* Greenland Holdings' consortium wins PPP contracts worth 3.5 bln yuan in Ningbo city (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
