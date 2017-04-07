Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI -0.5 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5 pct
* CNY official close 6.898 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, April 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's vice premier urges tough property controls in new economic zone
* EU raises import duties on Chinese steel, angering Beijing
* Norway says China wants to increase energy cooperation Data due:
* China March forex reserves
Company moves:
In focus
* China Railway Group's consortium, Power Construction Corp of China take part in rail project in Indonesia
* China's Ant seeks to allay MoneyGram security fears
* China's Dongbei Steel says faces "uncertainties" paying interest on some debt
* Hisense Electric becomes official sponsor of FIFA
Earnings/Performance
* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff 2016 net profit up 90.0 percent, sees Q1 net profit down 48.25-54.72 pcct
* Tangshan Port Group's 2016 net profit up 10 pct
* Henan Senyuan Electric's 2016 net profit up 81 pct
* Zoomlion Heavy Industry expects to return to net profit in Q1
* Yunnan Aluminium's 2016 net profit up 276 pct
* Angel Yeast sees Q1 net profit up 80-100 pct
* Jiangxi Ganyue Expressway sees Q1 net profit up 120-150 pct
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' March sales up 27.1 pct
* Gemdale's Jan-March contract sales up 62.9 pct
* Future Land's January-March contract sales up 102.8 pct
* TCL's LCD TVs sales up 10.6 pct in Q1
Equity changes
* Shanghai 2345 Network's major shareholder cut a 5 pct stake Private placement/IPOs
* Guangzhou Automobile to raise up to 15 bln yuan in private placement of A-shares
* SDIC Essence gets regulatory approval to issue A-shares in private placement
* Power Construction Corp of China gets regulatory approval for share issue
* Zhejiang Jinfei Kaida Wheel's IPO 3,234.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry's IPO 2,669.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Greenland's unit sells 4 pct stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 bln yuan
* Western Mining's controlling shareholder signs debt-for-equity swap deal with CCB (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)