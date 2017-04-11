* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI +0.0 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 16.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.905 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, April 11 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China banking regulator issues bank risk control guidelines

* China insurance regulator to probe market as chief investigated

* Investors give cool welcome to China bond futures debut in Hong Kong

* China to allow policy banks to issue bonds on Shenzhen stock exchange

* China to map 70.5 million hectares of critical arable land - Xinhua

* China state refiners given 1.3 mln T of general trade fuel quotas

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Shanghai courts rule to freeze China Huishan's assets

* Dalian Wanda to invest $10 bln in China healthcare hub

* China's SAIC says not signed formal agreement to buy GM's India plant

* China-backed fund to acquire Xcerra for $580 million

* LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds

Earnings/Performance

* GD Power's 2016 net profit up 5.4 pct

* China XD Electric's 2016 net profit up 24.8 pct

* Wanhua Chemical's 2016 net profit up 128.6 pct

* BOE Technology 2016 net profit up 10.1 pct, sees Q1 net profit up 2,023–2,208 pct

* Wanfeng Auto Wheel's 2016 net profit up 20.1 pct

* China Coal Energy to return to profit in Q1

* Yonghui Superstores' preliminary Q1 net profit up 57.55 pct

* Zhongtai Chemical expects Q1 net profit to jump up to 1,171 pct

* Chongqing Sokon sees Q1 net profit up 57-95 pct

* Tibet Summit Resources sees Q1 net profit up 120-160 pct

* Sichuan Chuantou Energy's preliminary Q1 net profit down 12.3 pct

* Xiamen Tungsten's preliminary Q1 net profit up 534.3 pct

* Gansu Jiu Steel to return to profit in Q1

* Xingyuan Environment Technology sees Q1 2017 net profit up 137-162 pct

* Poly Real Estate Q1 contract sales up 27.23 pct, other moves Equity changes/IPOs

* Shaanxi Kanghui Pharmaceutical's IPO 3,920.93 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Zhejiang Dafeng Industrial's IPO 7,711.58 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Xinfengming's IPO 6,347.33 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Zhonghang Heibao to acquire Shenyang Aircraft Industry for 8 bln yuan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Dhc Software signs strategic agreement to invest at least 3 bln yuan in Henan

* Power Construction Corp of China unit's consortium wins contract worth 6.4 bln yuan

* Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment wins two contracts worth 614.2 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)