* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -1.0 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.8855 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, April 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to post solid, steady Q1 growth on building boom, but debt risks loom

* China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs

* China March fiscal spending surges over 25 pct on-year, revenue growth slows

* Beijing warns China steelmakers it plans 'year of attack' on mill overcapacity

* China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability

* China c.bank's March net forex sales fall to 10-month low

* China March power consumption up 7.9 pct y/y

* Beijing bans property developers from selling retained investment residential units

* Senior Chinese banking regulator under investigation - Caixin Data due:

* China mainland GDP

* China activity indicators

* China monthly commodities output

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China Southern Airlines gets nod for $2.15 bln base at new Beijing airport

* Chinese liquor maker Moutai 2016 profit up 7.8 pct

* Leshi's share trade to halt pending announcement

* Over 10 stocks related to Xiong'an New Area resume trading as regulator warns against speculation

2016 results

* China Union Holdings sees Q1 profit up after 2016 rise

* Hesteel sees Q1 profit up after 2016 rise

* Shanghai Tunnel Engineering 2016 profit up 11.6 pct

* SDIC Power's 2016 profit down 27.8 pct

* Unisplendour's sees 2016 profit up 435.5 pct

* Jizhong Energy sees Q1 profit up 3,587-7275 pct

* Beiqi Foton Motor's 2016 profit up 39.6 pct

* Tongwei's 2016 profit up 39.1 pct, other moves Q1 results

* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 profit down 52.4 pct

* Wanhua Chemical's Q1 profit up 395 pct

* Yonghui Superstores' Q1 profit up 57.55 pct

* Beijing Shougang to return to profit in Q1

* China Greatwall Technology to return to profit in 2016, Q1 2017

* China Merchants Shekou sees Q1 profit up 162-187 pct

* Shenzhen Gas sees Q1 profit up 5.5 pct

* Tasly Pharmaceutical's Q1 profit up 14.8 pct Other data

* New China Life Insurance's Q1 gross premium income down 20 pct

* China Nuclear Engineering's Q1 newly signed contracts down 21 pct

* Shanghai International Airport post March operating data

* Juneyao Airlines' operating data for March, Q1

* Hainan Airlines' operating data for March, Q1

* Zheneng Electric Power's Q1 on-grid power output up 22 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ

IPOs

* China approved 10 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 5.1 bln yuan

* Hainan Drinda Automotive Trim's IPO 4,356.9 times oversubscribed

* Olympic Circuit Technology's IPO 5,803 times oversubscribed

* Thinkingdom Media's IPO 8,121 times oversubscribed M&A

* HC SemiTek to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Zhongding Sealing Parts' unit in deal with Audi AG

* Beijing Orient Landscape wins PPP project worth 2 bln yuan

* Wintime Energy's units to invest in coal-fired power project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)