US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -1.0 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.8855 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, April 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China to post solid, steady Q1 growth on building boom, but debt risks loom
* China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* China March fiscal spending surges over 25 pct on-year, revenue growth slows
* Beijing warns China steelmakers it plans 'year of attack' on mill overcapacity
* China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
* China c.bank's March net forex sales fall to 10-month low
* China March power consumption up 7.9 pct y/y
* Beijing bans property developers from selling retained investment residential units
* Senior Chinese banking regulator under investigation - Caixin Data due:
* China mainland GDP
* China activity indicators
* China monthly commodities output
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China Southern Airlines gets nod for $2.15 bln base at new Beijing airport
* Chinese liquor maker Moutai 2016 profit up 7.8 pct
* Leshi's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Over 10 stocks related to Xiong'an New Area resume trading as regulator warns against speculation
2016 results
* China Union Holdings sees Q1 profit up after 2016 rise
* Hesteel sees Q1 profit up after 2016 rise
* Shanghai Tunnel Engineering 2016 profit up 11.6 pct
* SDIC Power's 2016 profit down 27.8 pct
* Unisplendour's sees 2016 profit up 435.5 pct
* Jizhong Energy sees Q1 profit up 3,587-7275 pct
* Beiqi Foton Motor's 2016 profit up 39.6 pct
* Tongwei's 2016 profit up 39.1 pct, other moves Q1 results
* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 profit down 52.4 pct
* Wanhua Chemical's Q1 profit up 395 pct
* Yonghui Superstores' Q1 profit up 57.55 pct
* Beijing Shougang to return to profit in Q1
* China Greatwall Technology to return to profit in 2016, Q1 2017
* China Merchants Shekou sees Q1 profit up 162-187 pct
* Shenzhen Gas sees Q1 profit up 5.5 pct
* Tasly Pharmaceutical's Q1 profit up 14.8 pct Other data
* New China Life Insurance's Q1 gross premium income down 20 pct
* China Nuclear Engineering's Q1 newly signed contracts down 21 pct
* Shanghai International Airport post March operating data
* Juneyao Airlines' operating data for March, Q1
* Hainan Airlines' operating data for March, Q1
* Zheneng Electric Power's Q1 on-grid power output up 22 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
IPOs
* China approved 10 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 5.1 bln yuan
* Hainan Drinda Automotive Trim's IPO 4,356.9 times oversubscribed
* Olympic Circuit Technology's IPO 5,803 times oversubscribed
* Thinkingdom Media's IPO 8,121 times oversubscribed M&A
* HC SemiTek to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Zhongding Sealing Parts' unit in deal with Audi AG
* Beijing Orient Landscape wins PPP project worth 2 bln yuan
* Wintime Energy's units to invest in coal-fired power project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)
