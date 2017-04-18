* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.8835 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, April 18 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China Q1 GDP grows a faster-than-expected 6.9 pct, steel output hits record

* China top insurance regulator removed for suspected disciplinary violations - Xinhua

* China plans 2 million new units of public housing for 2017 - Xinhua

* Beijing tells state developers to stop hyping up property market - media

* China's Tianjin port cracks down on coal in Beijing's war on smog - notice

* China to grow 5.5 pct less corn this cycle as acreage drops - poll Data due:

* China March house prices

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Chinese automakers SAIC, Geely turn up heat on global rivals

* China's Ant hikes MoneyGram bid by more a third, beats rival U.S. offer

* ZTE Corp says Q1 profit up 27.8 pct y/y

2016 results

* Chongqing Changan Automobile's 2016 net profit up 3.3 pct

* Guosen Securities' 2016 net profit down 67.3 pct

* Poly Real Estate's 2016 net profit up 0.6 pct

* Juneyao Airlines' 2016 net profit up 19.3 pct

* STO Express' 2016 net profit up 65.0 pct

* YUNDA's 2016 net profit up 120.9 pct

* Weifu High-Technology Group's 2016 net profit up 10.4 pct

* Shanghai Huayi Group's 2016 net profit down 40.6 pct March, Q1 data

* Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment's 2016 net profit up 115.2 pct, plans financing

* North Huajin Chemical Industries' 2016 net profit up 448.6 pct

* Ningbo Joyson Electronic sees Q1 net up 70-80 pct

* Searainbow Holding sees Q1 net loss down 24.9-47.6 pct

* China Pacific Insurance's Q1 premium income at 101.2 bln yuan

* China Petroleum Engineering's Q1 contracts up 8.9 pct

* China Shenhua Energy posts major operating data for March

* Metallurgical Corporation of China's Q1 new contracts up 12 pct

* Greenland's Q1 contract sales up 17.9 pct

* Xiamen Airport's passenger, cargo throughputs up in March

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction's 790.2 mln shares to end on April 20

* Jiangsu Transimage Technology's IPO 4,018.3 times oversubscribed

* Shenzhen Friendcom Technology Development's IPO 4,212.2 times oversubscribed

* Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle's IPO 6,750.5 times oversubscribed M&A

* Tsinghua Tongfang's 2016 profit up 241 pct, to buy China Medical & Healthcare's stake Trading halt/resumption

* Beijing Capital's shares to resume trading (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)