BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.2 pct
* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -1.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.886 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct
SHANGHAI, April 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* IMF raises China growth outlook but warns of risk of "disruptive adjustments"
* China says to deepen structural reforms in 2017
* China to gather friends for biggest summit of year on New Silk Road
* China's premier says market confidence in yuan has significantly improved
* Automakers charge ahead with electrics in China, even as policy drive slows
* China firms accused of impeding, detaining pollution inspectors
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China Huishan's board unable to operate as two more directors quit
* China Minsheng Banking's head of sub branch investigated by police
* China Fortune Land signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies
2016 results
* Luzhou Laojiao's 2016 net profit up 30.9 pct
* China National Accord Medicines' 2016 net profit up 27.9 pct
* Tus-Sound Environmental Resources's 2016 profit up 16.2 pct, plans investment
* Bank of Hangzhou's 2016 profit up 8.5 pct, plans to issue financial debentures Q1/H1 results
* Zijin Mining expects Q1 net profit up about 1400-1500 pct
* Future Land returns to net profit in Q1
* Angel Yeast's Q1 net profit up 89.3 pct
* Henan Pinggao Electric's Q1 net profit down 0.6 pct
* Ningbo Shanshan sees Q1 net profit up 60-110 pct
* Iflytek sees FY 2017 H1 net profit down 30-70 pct
* Jiangsu Shagang sees FY 2017 H1 net profit up 97.8-189 pct Other data
* China Eastern Airlines posts operating data for March, Q1
* China National Nuclear Power's Q1 power generation up 23.1 pct
* SDIC Power's on-grid power generation up 12.1 pct in Q1
* Huaneng Power International's Q1 power generation up 24.9 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shanghai AJ's second biggest shareholder JuneYao Group to boost a 3 pct stake within 12 months
* Xinhu Zhongbao's owner boosts stake to 57.1 pct from 52.1 pct
* Chow Tai Seng Jewellery's IPO 2,344.35 times oversubscribed M&A
* Chengdu Kanghong Pharma to acquire Israel's IOPtima Ltd Trading halt/resumption
* Guirenniao's share trade to resume after revising asset acquisition proposal (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17