* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.2 pct

* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -1.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.886 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, April 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* IMF raises China growth outlook but warns of risk of "disruptive adjustments"

* China says to deepen structural reforms in 2017

* China to gather friends for biggest summit of year on New Silk Road

* China's premier says market confidence in yuan has significantly improved

* Automakers charge ahead with electrics in China, even as policy drive slows

* China firms accused of impeding, detaining pollution inspectors

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China Huishan's board unable to operate as two more directors quit

* China Minsheng Banking's head of sub branch investigated by police

* China Fortune Land signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies

2016 results

* Luzhou Laojiao's 2016 net profit up 30.9 pct

* China National Accord Medicines' 2016 net profit up 27.9 pct

* Tus-Sound Environmental Resources's 2016 profit up 16.2 pct, plans investment

* Bank of Hangzhou's 2016 profit up 8.5 pct, plans to issue financial debentures Q1/H1 results

* Zijin Mining expects Q1 net profit up about 1400-1500 pct

* Future Land returns to net profit in Q1

* Angel Yeast's Q1 net profit up 89.3 pct

* Henan Pinggao Electric's Q1 net profit down 0.6 pct

* Ningbo Shanshan sees Q1 net profit up 60-110 pct

* Iflytek sees FY 2017 H1 net profit down 30-70 pct

* Jiangsu Shagang sees FY 2017 H1 net profit up 97.8-189 pct Other data

* China Eastern Airlines posts operating data for March, Q1

* China National Nuclear Power's Q1 power generation up 23.1 pct

* SDIC Power's on-grid power generation up 12.1 pct in Q1

* Huaneng Power International's Q1 power generation up 24.9 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shanghai AJ's second biggest shareholder JuneYao Group to boost a 3 pct stake within 12 months

* Xinhu Zhongbao's owner boosts stake to 57.1 pct from 52.1 pct

* Chow Tai Seng Jewellery's IPO 2,344.35 times oversubscribed M&A

* Chengdu Kanghong Pharma to acquire Israel's IOPtima Ltd Trading halt/resumption

* Guirenniao's share trade to resume after revising asset acquisition proposal (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)