* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.9 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.888 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, April 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China relaxes some cross-border capital curbs as yuan steadies-sources

* China's Li says EU and China must promote free and fair trade

* China sees higher risk of mass unemployment, pledges more support

* China to cut firms' tax burden to support economic growth

* Moody's says results of Chinese banks for 2016 showed continued pressures on profitability

* China re-opens electric vehicle subsidies scheme to six companies

* China premium car market to grow 50 pct over next decade -Audi CEO

* China EV makers to take on Tesla's Model 3 through price, local manufacture

* Foreign carmakers embrace China as electric car development hub

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* EXCLUSIVE-China gathers state-led consortium for Aramco IPO - sources

* EXCLUSIVE-China Development Bank may finance Fosun's Polyus deal - sources

* China's Shandong Tyan says talks over on bid for Barrick's Kalgoorlie

* China's ZTE appoints U.S. head Cheng as new mobile business chief

* Continental AG, China Unicom set up transport systems venture

* China Fortune Land Development's shares to resume trading on April 20

2016 results

* Leshi's 2016 net profit down 3.2 pct

* Risesun Real Estate's 2016 net profit up 72.1 pct

* Lens Technology's 2016 net profit down 22 pct

* Shandong Nanshan Aluminium's 2016 net profit up 28.9 pct

* Luxshare Precision's 2016 net profit up 7.23 pct

* Kangmei Pharmaceutical's 2016 net profit up 21.2 pct, other moves

* China CYTS Tours' 2016 net profit up 63.8 pct Q1 results

* Orient Securities sees Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct

* Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection's Q1 net profit up 115.3 pct

* Yanzhou Coal Mining sees Q1 net profit up about 580-600 pct

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' Q1 net profit down 16.5 pct

* Xinjiang Tianshan Cement's net loss narrows in Q1

* Shandong Iron and Steel returns to profit in Q1, plans bond issue

Equity changes/IPOs

* Hisense's controlling shareholder cut stake

* Pengqi's shareholder plans to increase shareholdings

* Zhejiang Dibay Electric's IPO 9,113.23 times oversubscribed M&A

* China Calxon Group to buy remaining 49 pct stake in investment firm for 920 mln yuan Trading halt/resumption

* Unisplendour scraps plan to buy telecommunication related assets, trading in shares to resume

* Livzon Pharma, unit to sell pharma firm, A-share trade to resume Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Founder Securities files lawsuit against shareholder Beijing Zenth Holdings

* Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar

* Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment signs sales contracts with Gree Electric Appliances' unit (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)