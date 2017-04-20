Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.4 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.9 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.888 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct
SHANGHAI, April 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China relaxes some cross-border capital curbs as yuan steadies-sources
* China's Li says EU and China must promote free and fair trade
* China sees higher risk of mass unemployment, pledges more support
* China to cut firms' tax burden to support economic growth
* Moody's says results of Chinese banks for 2016 showed continued pressures on profitability
* China re-opens electric vehicle subsidies scheme to six companies
* China premium car market to grow 50 pct over next decade -Audi CEO
* China EV makers to take on Tesla's Model 3 through price, local manufacture
* Foreign carmakers embrace China as electric car development hub
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* EXCLUSIVE-China gathers state-led consortium for Aramco IPO - sources
* EXCLUSIVE-China Development Bank may finance Fosun's Polyus deal - sources
* China's Shandong Tyan says talks over on bid for Barrick's Kalgoorlie
* China's ZTE appoints U.S. head Cheng as new mobile business chief
* Continental AG, China Unicom set up transport systems venture
* China Fortune Land Development's shares to resume trading on April 20
2016 results
* Leshi's 2016 net profit down 3.2 pct
* Risesun Real Estate's 2016 net profit up 72.1 pct
* Lens Technology's 2016 net profit down 22 pct
* Shandong Nanshan Aluminium's 2016 net profit up 28.9 pct
* Luxshare Precision's 2016 net profit up 7.23 pct
* Kangmei Pharmaceutical's 2016 net profit up 21.2 pct, other moves
* China CYTS Tours' 2016 net profit up 63.8 pct Q1 results
* Orient Securities sees Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct
* Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection's Q1 net profit up 115.3 pct
* Yanzhou Coal Mining sees Q1 net profit up about 580-600 pct
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' Q1 net profit down 16.5 pct
* Xinjiang Tianshan Cement's net loss narrows in Q1
* Shandong Iron and Steel returns to profit in Q1, plans bond issue
Equity changes/IPOs
* Hisense's controlling shareholder cut stake
* Pengqi's shareholder plans to increase shareholdings
* Zhejiang Dibay Electric's IPO 9,113.23 times oversubscribed M&A
* China Calxon Group to buy remaining 49 pct stake in investment firm for 920 mln yuan Trading halt/resumption
* Unisplendour scraps plan to buy telecommunication related assets, trading in shares to resume
* Livzon Pharma, unit to sell pharma firm, A-share trade to resume Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Founder Securities files lawsuit against shareholder Beijing Zenth Holdings
* Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment signs sales contracts with Gree Electric Appliances' unit (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)
