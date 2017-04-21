Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +1.0 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.3 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.884 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.7 pct
SHANGHAI, April 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's beleaguered "rustbelt" province Liaoning emerges from recession in Q1
* China's banking regulator warns trust firms of rising danger - sources
* China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
* Beijing gov't says property curbs showing initial results despite March price gains
* Chinese aluminium output rises in March to 2.707 mln T -IAI
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Qatar Holding unloads 30 mln H-shares in Agricultural Bank of China - Hkex disclosure
* China's LeEco plans sale of $420 mln Beijing real estate - sources
2016 results
* Bank of Nanjing's 2016 net profit up 18.0 pct
* Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union returns to profit in 2016
* Beijing Oriental's 2016 net profit up 41 pct
* Beijing Enlight Media's 2016 net profit up 84.3 pct
* Hubei Energy's 2016 net profit up 21 pct Q1 results
* Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine's Q1 net profit up 18.6 pct
* China Merchants Shekou's Q1 net profit up 164.7 pct
* Tangshan Jidong Cement's Q1 net loss down 54 pct
* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel's Q1 net profit up 18.7 pct
* Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical's Q1 net profit up 85.7 pct
* Lomon Billions' Q1 net profit up 3,440.8 pct
* Leyard Optoelectronic's Q1 net profit up 110.6 pct
* Huayi Brothers Media swings to net loss in Q1
* Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical's Q1 net profit up 8.95 pct
* China State Construction Engineering's Q1 contracts up 24.4 pct
Equity changes
* Newland Group to sell 6.4 pct stake in Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture
* COSCO Shipping Development cuts A-share issue size to 8.6 bln yuan
* Tbea gets regulatory approval for share placement IPOs
* Lifecome Biochemistry's IPO 4,347.28 times oversubscribed
* Shenzhen Fluence Technology's IPO 3,911.9 times oversubscribed
* China Kings Resources' IPO 6,217.6 times oversubscribed M&A
* Shandong Tyan Home to buy Hanking Australia via SPV Trading halt/regulation
* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' shares to halt trading pending announcement
* Tsinghua Tongfang's trading in shares to halt pending announcement
* TCL's trading in shares to halt pending announcement (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)