* PREVIOUS CHINA TRADING DAY (SEPT 30) MOVES:

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.6745 per dollar

* PREVIOUS TRADING DAY (OCT 7) HK MOVE: HSI -0.4 pct

* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.6 pct

Oct 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets, which reopen after a holiday period. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's yuan joins elite club of IMF reserve currencies [

* China central bank governor sees pressures on capital outflow easing

* China Sept forex reserves fall more than expected as PBOC steadies yuan

* China's offshore yuan falls to 9-mth low, seen weakening further

* China current account surplus to stay "relatively big" in H2 2016 - FX regulator

* China to maintain prudent monetary policy - c.bank report

* China economic fundamentals sound after WTO cuts trade forecast - ministry

* China's economy "more stable," continuing to grow - PBOC's Yi

* China factory activity expands again in September - official PMI

* Shenzhen stock exchange publishes further information on Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect

* China may cut solar subsidies by as much as 40 percent- media

* China to scrap limits on QFII, RQFII asset allocation

* Chinese cities move to restrict property purchases

* China's easy loans expected to drive home prices, despite tightening

* China's top central banker cautions against hot property prices

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's Sept container throughput down 4.3 pct y/y

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' Sept sales down 4.2 pct y/y

* Shanghai SMI sees 9-month net profit falling 38 pct y/y

* China Vanke's Sept contract sales at 25.4 bln yuan

* China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's Sept contract sales at 6.2 bln yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

* Jiangsu High Hope sold 16.8 million shares in Huatai Securities

* Hikvision Digital Technology's shareholder to unload up to 122.06 million shares in next three months

* Wintime Energy's unit sold 19.2 million shares in Hua Xia Bank for 193.2 mln yuan

* Zhong An taps C.Suisse, JPMorgan, UBS to sponsor $2 bln HK IPO -IFR

M&A

* Anxin Trust to raise 8.55 pct stake in Luzhou City Commercial Bank

* Trading in the shares of Baoshan Iron & Steel and Wuhan Iron and Steel to resume

* China Evergrande plans backdoor Shenzhen listing of property assets

* Avolon buys CIT's $10 bln plane-leasing business in push for scale

* China's Rifa makes $148 mln bid for New Zealand's Airwork Holdings

* Shenzhen Qianhai agrees to acquire ACR for about $1 billion

* China's Sanan Optoelectronics prepares Osram bid - WirtschaftsWoche

* Shanghai Electric among Chinese firms targeting Fiat's Comau - sources Litigation

* Yanzhou Coal Mining Co updates on litigation

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Fuyao Glass investing $1 bln in U.S. factories -chairman

* Chinese company to spend $20 billion developing second phase of Egypt's new capital (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)