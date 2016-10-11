BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Removes story "Some China short-term bond yields still high after spike on Dongbei Steel default" which was orginally published on March 30.)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +1.5 pct, CSI300 +1.3 pct, HK market closed for holiday
* CNY official close 6.7044 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.3 pct
Oct 11 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China unveils plans to cut corporate debt, to push debt-to-equity swaps
* China monetary policy will provide favourable conditions for deleveraging - cbank official
* Dongbei Special Steel formally enters bankruptcy restructuring - Xinhua
* China hits two more vehicle makers for green subsidy breaches
* Baosteel keeps prices of hot-rolled coil unchanged for Nov Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Sept vehicles sales up 31.6 pct
* Great Wall Motor Sept vehicles sales up 48.9 pct y/y
* SAIC Motor Sept vehicles sales up 15.4 pct yoy
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Sept vehicles sales up 23.5 pct y/y
* China Vanke's Sept sales at 25.38 bln yuan
* Poly Real Estate's Sept contract sales up 72.5 pct
* China Merchants Shekou Industrial sees sharp rise in 9-mth net profit
* Beijing Capital Development's Jan-Sept contract sales up 147.4 pct
* China's By-Health sees Jan-Sept net profit changing between -15 pct and +5 pct
* Sichuan Chuantou's preliminary 9-mth net profit down 12.6 pct
* Beijing Originwater Technology sees 9-mth net profit up 45-70 pct
* Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection sees 9-mth net profit doubling
* Shanghai SMI Holding sees 2016 Q1-Q3 net profit outlook down 38 pct
* Sinopec Oilfield Service expects 9-month net loss of 8.9 bln yuan
* Guangdong Wenshi Food sees Q3 profit up 6.85-24.95 pct y/y
* Songcheng Performance's Q3 net profit up 26.4 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shandong Sun Paper's controlling shareholder to transfer 7.45 pct stake to Fosun's tech arm
* SDIC Essence plans share issue, to buy SDIC Capital
* Hangzhou Jizhi Mechatronic's Shenzhen IPO 7,289.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* China's Sanan puts Germany's Osram in takeover spotlight
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Beiqi Foton Motor signs framework agreement with Baidu
* Yanzhou Coal to close a coal mine to reduce coal production capacity by 1 mln tonnes
* DHC Software cooperates with IBM China in medical data analysis and transformation (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago