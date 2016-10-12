* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.7 pct
* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI -1.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.7185 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -3.1 pct
Oct 12 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China will improve efficiency of state-owned enterprises - Xi
* China will fully open elderly care service market - Xi
* China premier says economy improving, debt risks under control
* China says officials must prevent fake data
* China state planner approves 3.71 bln yuan railway project in Xinjiang region
* Construction projects to add new capacity in cement and plate glass industries not allowed
by the end of 2020 - Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
* UK, China agree deal to more than double number of flights - PM May's spokesman
* Wave of China property tightening hits home sales during holiday week
* Chinese demand drives bitcoin to 10-week high as yuan hits six-year low
* China sales accelerate for global automakers in Sept
Data due:
* China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) will announce Sept vehicle sales
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology says Q3 net profit up 43.5 pct
* Wanhua Chemical sees 9-mth net profit up about 70 pct
* Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical sees 9-mth net profit up 75-90 pct
* Datang International Power Generation expects to record loss in Q3
* Guosen Securities' Sept net profit at 366.8 million yuan
* Shandong Chenming Paper sees Q3, 9-mth net profit up sharply
* Shenzhen Sunway Communication sees 9-mth net profit up 138.8-153.0 pct
* Yunnan Tin expects to return to net profit in Q3, Jan-Sept
* Maanshan Iron & Steel to return to net profit in Jan-Sept
* Guangzhou Automobile's auto sales up 44.7 pct in Sept
* TCL's Sept smartphone sales down 4.7 pct, LCD TVs up 12.8 pct
* Shenzhen Airport's Sept passenger, cargo throughputs up 7 pct and 13.1 pct
respectively
Equity changes/IPOs
* Anhui Kouzi Distillery's shareholder GSCP Bouquet Holdings cut stake to 8.24
pct
* China Shipping Container Lines to raise up to 12 bln yuan in private
placement
* Nancal Energy-saving's IPO 6,767.65 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Beijing Wanji Technology's Shenzhen IPO 3,336.7 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
M&A
* Anxin Trust to acquire shares issued by Bank of Yingkou
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Huayu Automotive Systems signs tech development contract with S.Korea's
Cammsys
* Shandong Linglong Tyre becomes an official supplier to Volkswagen
