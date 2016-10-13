* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.6 pct
* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.7200 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct
Oct 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China aims to boost private investment with better financial services
* China will work on scheme for local government to pay back debts - state planner
* China sets gas pipeline investment yield at 8 pct - state planner
* PPP mode "compulsory" for new projects in such public service areas as garbage and sewage
treatment - Ministry of Finance
* More Chinese firms unveil debt swaps as Beijing struggles to reduce leverage
* Property market fever cools in China's Hainan, new homes sales fall 41 pct in
China's Changsha during holiday
* China auto sales quicken in Sept as industry warns on tax-cut expiry
Data due:
* China Sept trade data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Hikvision Digital sees 2016 net profit outlook up 15 pct to 35 pct
* Beijing Enlight Media sees 9-mth profit up 205-222 pct on strong box office
* Beijing Sinnet Technology sees 9-mth net profit up 168-195 pct
* Gosuncn Technology sees 9-month net profit up 221.8-230.0 pct
* Tangshan Jidong Cement sees 9-month net loss narrowing
* XCMG Construction Machinery expects Q1-Q3 net profit to surge
* Wanda Cinema Line's 9-mth box office revenue up 28.5 pct
* Metallurgical Corp of China's 9-mth new contracts up 15.2 pct
* Gemdale's contract sales up 84.3 pct in Jan-Sept
* China Nuclear Engineering's new contracts up 42 pct in Jan-Sept
* China Railway Construction's 9-mth new contracts up 22 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* China International Travel Service's controlling shareholder to transfer its
55.30 pct stake in co to China Tourism Group for free
* China First Heavy oked to pay off debts via 1.55 bln yuan private placements
* Bank of Beijing's 4.93 pct shareholder boosts stake to 5.03 pct, trading to
resume
* Anhui Conch Cement sold an about 5 pct stake in Anhui Xinli Finance
* Shenzhen Hekeda Precision Cleaning Equipment's IPO 3,892.3 times
oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store buys 20 pct stake in Cordlife Group
* Beijing SPC Environment Protection scraps asset acquisition plan
* GEM's new material unit signs agreement to buy Shu Powders for $3.8 million
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Ping An Bank's says mulling transition of board, responding to reports that
its chairman and president have tendered their resignation
* China Southern Airlines to buy 12 Boeing jets worth about $3 bln
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)