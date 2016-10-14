BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank approves reappointment of Uday Kotak as exec vice chairman, MD
* Says approved reappointment of Uday Kotak as executive vice chairman & MD
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.1 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI -1.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.7256 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.3 pct
Oct 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Disappointing China trade data spurs fears recovery may be faltering
* China issues details of rules to tackle online financial risk
* China bank regulator: 'Little to worry about' from mortgage loans
* China Jan-Sept FDI rises 4.2 pct y/y -commerce ministry
* China to sign some $24 bln in loans to Bangladesh as Xi visits
* China launches third batch of PPP exemplary projects with total investment of 1.17 trillion yuan -Ministry of Finance
* U.S. calls for WTO review of Chinese trade over 11 raw materials Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Major listed brokerage firms release Sept profit results
* Zoomlion issues profit warning
* AVIC Aircraft expects to return to net profit in Jan-Sept
* Guangdong Wenshi Food's 9-mth net profit up 15 pct
* BOE Technology revises up 9-mth net profit outlook to 100-150 million yuan
* Wangsu Science & Technology sees 9-mth profit up 50-78 pct y/y
* Hesteel expects 9-month net profit to rise 70-100 pct
* Angang Steel expects turnaround to net profit in Jan-Sept
* Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial expects 9-mth net profit to rise 130-160 pct
* COSCO Shipping's preliminary 9-mth net profit down 90.9 pct
* Huayi Brothers Media expects 9-mth profit to rise as much as 15 pct
* Lepu Medical Technology Beijing sees 9-mth net profit up 30-40 pct
* Perfect World expects to return to net profit in Jan-Sept
* China Gezhouba's Q3 new contracts up 25.1 percent
* China State Construction Engineering's 9-mth new contracts up 25.9 pct
* Power Construction Corp of China's 9-mth new contracts up 23.8 pct
* China Railway's new contracts up in Jan-Sept, wins major contracts
Equity changes/IPOs
* Macrolink to raise stake in Bank of Beijing, saying not seeking controlling stake
* GSCP Bouquet cut stake in Anhui Kouzi Distillery by 5 percent to 7.7 percent
* Anhui Huangshan Capsule's IPO 4,040.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Midea's Kuka acquisition proposal gets Mexican anti-monopoly authorities' approval
* Shanghai Electric in talks with controlling shareholder on restructuring of some assets
* China's Etern signs $1.1 billion Bangladesh power grid deal (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
