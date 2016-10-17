* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8 pct, Shanghai->HK
daily quota used 4.9 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.9 pct
* CNY official close 6.7271 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index
+0.4 pct
Oct 17 Following is a list of recent corporate
and policy announcements, as well as other news that might
affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* PREVIEW-China Q3 growth seen steadying at 6.7 pct but
property frenzy a worry
* China to give airlines more freedom to set domestic fares
* China will crack down on misconduct by real estate
developers - Xinhua
* China says it will take more measures to boost domestic
consumption
* China's Hebei imposes 'special emission' limits on steel
mills
* China's risk clampdown hits commodity trades, niche broker
business
* 14 IPOs approved on Friday with total funds raised not
exceeding 7.3 bln yuan - CSRC
Data due:
* China's Sept and Q3 financial data
Company moves:
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Citic Bank gets regulatory
approval to issue up to 350 mln preference shares
* Searainbow Holding to raise up to 2.5 bln yuan
in private placement
* China Construction Bank kicks off $1.5 bln debt-to-equity
swap with Yunnan Tin
M&A
* Sinochem Group and ChemChina denied reports that the two
were in discussions about a possible merger
* ChemChina, Syngenta ready to offer EU remedies over $43
bln deal - source
* Beijing Originwater Technology to halt assets
acquisition plan
* Midea Group's Kuka acquisition proposal gets
EU anti-monopoly authorities' approval
* Huaneng Power enters into agreements with
Huaneng Group for purchase of certain interests
Regulation
* Shenzhen Airport's chairman probed for serious
disciplinary violations
Earnings/Performance
* Unisplendour expects 9-month net profit to
rise 320-370 pct
* Leshi Internet Information sees 9-mth net
profit up 20-40 pct
* East Money Information sees 9-month net profit
down 57-64 percent
* Hithink Royalflush Information Network sees
9-month net profit up 30-50 pct
* Beijing Shougang expects to return to net
profit in Jan-Sept
* FAW Car expects to swing to net loss of
711-719 mln yuan in Jan-Sept
* Shenwan Hongyuan Group's preliminary 9-month
net profit down 50.8 pct
* Everbright Securities' Sept net profit at
277.5 mln yuan
* Fujian Sunner Development to return to net
profit in Jan-Sept
* Henan Pinggao Electric's 9-month net profit up
71.4 pct
* Senyuan Electric sees 2016 net profit jumping
* Tianqi Lithium Industries expects 9-month net
profit to surge
* Shenzhen Inovance Technology sees 9-mth net
profit up 12-22 pct
* Aier Eye Hospital expects 9-month net profit
to rise 25-35 pct
* Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical to return to net
profit in Jan-Sept
* CIMC to swing to net loss in Jan-Sept
* Financial Street expects 9-month net profit to
fall 20 pct
* China Southern Airlines, Air China, Juneyao Airlines and
Hainan Airlines release Sept passenger and cargo throughput data
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China's TBEA signs power grid deal worth $1.6
bln with Dhake Power in Bangladesh
* Inner Mongolia Yili plans to boost Hong Kong
unit's capital by 6 bln yuan
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)