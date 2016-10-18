* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.3 pct

* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI -0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.7385 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct

Oct 18 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* INTERVIEW-China gold demand to stay firm at 900-1,000 T in 2017 - WGC

* China, Singapore boost gold pricing campaign in push for Asia

* China's Sichuan to restrict new hydro projects over 2016-2020 Data due:

* Possible release of China's Sept & Q3 loans data

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Baofeng Group sees Jan-Sept net profit down between 15 pct and 40 pct

* Zhejiang Dahua Technology's Q3 net profit up 21.0 pct

* Zhejiang China Commodities City's Jan-Sept net profit up 117.8 pct

* China High Speed Railway Technology sees Jan-Sept net profit up 108.7 pct to 129.6 pct

* Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical sees Jan-Sept net profit to be 840-860 mln yuan

* Focused Photonics Hangzhou sees Jan-Sept net profit up 60 pct-90 pct

* Tibet Summit Industry's 9-mth net profit up 99.5 pct y/y

* Spring Airlines' Sept passengers carried up 16.2 pct, cargo and mail carried up 27.4 pct

* New China Life Insurance posts 9-month gross premium income of RMB 93.42 bln

* China Life Insurance posts 9-month premium income of about 376.3 bln yuan

* Ping An Insurance Group Co says 9-mnth gross premium income of Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance was RMB127.43 bln

Equity changes/IPOs

* Guangzhou Automobile's A-share trade to halt pending private placement plan

* China Everbright Bank's shareholder boosts 129.1 mln A-shares for 497 mln yuan

* Inspur Electronic Information plans share placement to raise up to 3.1 bln yuan

* Bank of Hangzhou's IPO 2,343.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology's IPO 2,200.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Dalian Wanda Group nearing pact to buy Dick Clark Productions in deal valued at about $1 bln - media

* China COSCO's unit in deal to buy stakes in APM Terminals Vado

* Shenzhen Textile in deal to buy TCL's semiconductor display related assets

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China's Wanda hires ex-Disney exec to lead theme park drive - source

* Malaysia's CIMB says in brokerage JV talks with China Galaxy Securities

* TCL's unit plans 2.1 bln yuan equity investment fund with partners (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)