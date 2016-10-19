REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.6 pct
* SSEC +1.4 pct, CSI300 +1.3 pct, HSI +1.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.7418 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.8 pct
Oct 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China Q3 economic growth seen steadying but property, debt key risks
* China Sept new yuan loans surge to 1.22 trillion yuan, well above forecasts
* China Sept c.bank FX sales highest in 8 months as it sought to steady yuan
* China new housing loans in Jan-Sept more than doubles from year earlier
* China c.bank lends $68.55 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
* Risks to China from 'very fast' credit growth rising rapidly -IMF
* China premier reaffirms support for flagging northeast
* China examines extent of local government debt - newspaper
* China to limit rare earth output to no more than 140,000 T a year by 2020
* China sets up new body to oversee aviation supplies
* China gives third startup permission to make green cars
* China keeps 2017 fertiliser import quota unchanged at 13.65 mln tonnes - commerce ministry Data Due:
* China Q3 2016 GDP
* China September monthly industrial output, retail sales and YTD fixed-asset investment
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Life forecasts 60 percent drop in 9-month profit
* China United Network Communications expects 9-mth net profit to fall about 81.8 pct
* Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection's Q3 net profit up 127.1 pct
* China Jushi expects 9-mth net profit to rise 50 pct
* China Pacific Insurance's 9-month premium income at 188.8 bln yuan
* China National Nuclear Power's 9-mth power generation up 12.8 pct
* GD Power's Q3 on-grid power generation up 16.2 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* BBMG's controlling shareholder gets government notice for transfer of entire stake
* Dongxing Securities completes private placement for 4.78 bln yuan
* Xinhuanet's IPO 5,242.90 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A/Asset restructuring
* Shanghai Lujiazui's shares to halt trading pending assets restructuring plan
* Tibet Summit Industry scraps asset sales plan, trading to remain suspended
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Suning Commerce's Nanjing unit, Alibaba China to set up Chongqing e-commerce firm
* Tsinghua Tongfang sells shares in Longjiang Environmental Protection
* East Money Information to boost investments in Hong Kong (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
