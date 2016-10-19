* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.6 pct

* SSEC +1.4 pct, CSI300 +1.3 pct, HSI +1.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.7418 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.8 pct

Oct 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China Q3 economic growth seen steadying but property, debt key risks

* China Sept new yuan loans surge to 1.22 trillion yuan, well above forecasts

* China Sept c.bank FX sales highest in 8 months as it sought to steady yuan

* China new housing loans in Jan-Sept more than doubles from year earlier

* China c.bank lends $68.55 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

* Risks to China from 'very fast' credit growth rising rapidly -IMF

* China premier reaffirms support for flagging northeast

* China examines extent of local government debt - newspaper

* China to limit rare earth output to no more than 140,000 T a year by 2020

* China sets up new body to oversee aviation supplies

* China gives third startup permission to make green cars

* China keeps 2017 fertiliser import quota unchanged at 13.65 mln tonnes - commerce ministry Data Due:

* China Q3 2016 GDP

* China September monthly industrial output, retail sales and YTD fixed-asset investment

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Life forecasts 60 percent drop in 9-month profit

* China United Network Communications expects 9-mth net profit to fall about 81.8 pct

* Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection's Q3 net profit up 127.1 pct

* China Jushi expects 9-mth net profit to rise 50 pct

* China Pacific Insurance's 9-month premium income at 188.8 bln yuan

* China National Nuclear Power's 9-mth power generation up 12.8 pct

* GD Power's Q3 on-grid power generation up 16.2 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* BBMG's controlling shareholder gets government notice for transfer of entire stake

* Dongxing Securities completes private placement for 4.78 bln yuan

* Xinhuanet's IPO 5,242.90 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A/Asset restructuring

* Shanghai Lujiazui's shares to halt trading pending assets restructuring plan

* Tibet Summit Industry scraps asset sales plan, trading to remain suspended

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Suning Commerce's Nanjing unit, Alibaba China to set up Chongqing e-commerce firm

* Tsinghua Tongfang sells shares in Longjiang Environmental Protection

* East Money Information to boost investments in Hong Kong (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)