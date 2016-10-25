* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK-Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7 pct, Shanghai-HK daily quota used 6.8 pct

* SSEC +1.2 pct, CSI300 +1.2 pct, HSI +1.0 pct

* CNY official close 6.7775 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.9 pct

Oct 25 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's yuan hits six-year low; state banks seen selling dollars to stabilise

* China c.bank deputy governor says yuan will remain basically stable, no foundation for continuous depreciation - People's Daily

* Chinese 10-year treasury futures sell off by most since August

* China sets another meeting to boost coal supply as prices surge - sources

* China's Zhengzhou exchange to raise fees for coal futures

* Tax hike for China's high income group 'pure rumour', state media says

* Angola becomes China's biggest oil supplier in Sept Data due:

* Great Wall Motor, Huadian Power International 9-mth results

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Unicom expects 2016 net profit to slump

* Baosteel's 9-month net profit surges 148.3 pct

* Leshi Q3, 9-month net profits up 70.55 pct and 30.75 percent

* Bank of Nanjing's 9-mth net profit rises 22.7 pct

* China Grand Automotive expects 9-month net profit to rise 55-65 pct

* Goertek's Q3 net profit up 67.4 pct

* Shanghai Raas expects 2016 net profit to increase between -15 pct and +15 pct

* Chongqing New Century Cruise's Q3 net profit up 40 pct

* BOE Technology's Q3 net profit up 1,494.4 pct

* Sunner Development's Q3 net profit soars 6,297.2 pct

* Liaoning Cheng Da's 9-mth net profit down 43.4 pct

* DHC Software's Q3 net profit up 58.7 pct

* Tasly Pharmaceutical's 9-mth net profit down 17.7 pct

* Han's Laser Technology's Q3 net profit down 20.9 pct

* Wuxi Little Swan's Q3 net profit up 30.3 pct

* Yutong Bus' 9-mth net profit up 22.0 pct

* Jointown Pharmaceutical's 9-month net profit up 21.9 pct

* Nari Technology's 9-month net profit up 160.5 pct

* Offshore Oil Engineering's 9-month net profit down 43.7 pct

* Beijing Enlight Media's Q3 net profit up 155.9 pct Equity changes/IPOs

* GSCP Bouquet cut stake in Kouzi Distillery to 6.8 pct

M&A

* ChemChina has not offered concessions over Syngenta deal - EU

* In new China Inc M&A push, Oceanwide strikes $3.8 bln deal for ex - GE insurer Genworth

* Germany mum on why it has withdrawn clearance for Chinese takeover of Aixtron

* China's HNA to buy 25 pct stake in Hilton for $6.5 bln

* Luxin Venture unit to buy 12 pct stake in a Shandong-based venture capital

* Greatwall Information's share trade to suspend pending merger with China Greatwall Computer

* Zhejiang IDC approved for assets sales and acquisition

* China Merchants Bank's controlling shareholder approved to be exempted from takeover bid obligation Regulation

* Chinese herb producer Long Bao, whose IPO underwriter is Pacific Securities, is probed by regulator

* Founder Securities warned by regulator on stock recommendation by employee

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shanghai Pudong Development Bank sells 20 pct stake in Fubon Bank(China)

* GEM to set up 2.0 bln yuan industrial fund with partner

* (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)