US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK-Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7 pct, Shanghai-HK daily quota used 6.8 pct
* SSEC +1.2 pct, CSI300 +1.2 pct, HSI +1.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.7775 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.9 pct
Oct 25 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's yuan hits six-year low; state banks seen selling dollars to stabilise
* China c.bank deputy governor says yuan will remain basically stable, no foundation for continuous depreciation - People's Daily
* Chinese 10-year treasury futures sell off by most since August
* China sets another meeting to boost coal supply as prices surge - sources
* China's Zhengzhou exchange to raise fees for coal futures
* Tax hike for China's high income group 'pure rumour', state media says
* Angola becomes China's biggest oil supplier in Sept Data due:
* Great Wall Motor, Huadian Power International 9-mth results
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Unicom expects 2016 net profit to slump
* Baosteel's 9-month net profit surges 148.3 pct
* Leshi Q3, 9-month net profits up 70.55 pct and 30.75 percent
* Bank of Nanjing's 9-mth net profit rises 22.7 pct
* China Grand Automotive expects 9-month net profit to rise 55-65 pct
* Goertek's Q3 net profit up 67.4 pct
* Shanghai Raas expects 2016 net profit to increase between -15 pct and +15 pct
* Chongqing New Century Cruise's Q3 net profit up 40 pct
* BOE Technology's Q3 net profit up 1,494.4 pct
* Sunner Development's Q3 net profit soars 6,297.2 pct
* Liaoning Cheng Da's 9-mth net profit down 43.4 pct
* DHC Software's Q3 net profit up 58.7 pct
* Tasly Pharmaceutical's 9-mth net profit down 17.7 pct
* Han's Laser Technology's Q3 net profit down 20.9 pct
* Wuxi Little Swan's Q3 net profit up 30.3 pct
* Yutong Bus' 9-mth net profit up 22.0 pct
* Jointown Pharmaceutical's 9-month net profit up 21.9 pct
* Nari Technology's 9-month net profit up 160.5 pct
* Offshore Oil Engineering's 9-month net profit down 43.7 pct
* Beijing Enlight Media's Q3 net profit up 155.9 pct Equity changes/IPOs
* GSCP Bouquet cut stake in Kouzi Distillery to 6.8 pct
M&A
* ChemChina has not offered concessions over Syngenta deal - EU
* In new China Inc M&A push, Oceanwide strikes $3.8 bln deal for ex - GE insurer Genworth
* Germany mum on why it has withdrawn clearance for Chinese takeover of Aixtron
* China's HNA to buy 25 pct stake in Hilton for $6.5 bln
* Luxin Venture unit to buy 12 pct stake in a Shandong-based venture capital
* Greatwall Information's share trade to suspend pending merger with China Greatwall Computer
* Zhejiang IDC approved for assets sales and acquisition
* China Merchants Bank's controlling shareholder approved to be exempted from takeover bid obligation Regulation
* Chinese herb producer Long Bao, whose IPO underwriter is Pacific Securities, is probed by regulator
* Founder Securities warned by regulator on stock recommendation by employee
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai Pudong Development Bank sells 20 pct stake in Fubon Bank(China)
* GEM to set up 2.0 bln yuan industrial fund with partner
* (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
