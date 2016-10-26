(Corrects FTSE China A50 close)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12.4 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.7795 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct
Oct 26 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security to launch investment and operation of the
first batch of pension funds within the year
* China publishes Healthy China 2030 Program Summary
* FOREX-Dollar near nine-month highs as offshore yuan hits record low
* Impact on yuan from expected US rate hike will be limited - c.bank economist
* China's overnight money rate jumps on signs of tightening liquidity
* China's state planner urges coal mines to speed up output hikes - sources
* China state-owned firms' profits down 1.6 pct y/y in Jan-Sept
* China's Sept rail freight volume up 7 pct y/y - statistics bureau
* INTERVIEW-China to have world's largest nuclear capacity in 15 years - WNA
* METALS-Shanghai zinc surges to 5-year high, tracks steel
* Dalian iron ore rises to two-year high, chasing surging coal prices
Data due:
* Bank of China Q3 results
Company moves:
M&A
* EXCLUSIVE-Chinese miners in talks for stake in Barrick's Veladero mine - sources
* EXCLUSIVE-ChemChina ready to offer EU extra remedies to clear $43 bln Syngenta deal -
source
Earnings/Performance
* Zijin Mining Jan-Sept net profit down 16 pct
* Great Wall Motor's Jan-Sept net profit up 16 pct
* Huadian Power International 9-month net profit down 39 pct
* Goertek sees full year net profit up 15-35 pct
* TCL's Q3 net profit up 110.4 pct
* YTO Express Group's 9-month net profit up 90.7 pct
* Jiangxi Copper's 9-month net profit down 19.6 pct, issues update on
litigation
* Sichuan Changhong Electric returns to net profit in Jan-Sept
* Han's Laser Technology sees 2016 net profit changing between -5 pct and +10
pct
* Rongsheng Petrochemical's Q3 net profit up 552.9 pct
* Hithink Royalflush Information Network's Q3 net profit up 35.3 pct
* Kingenta Ecological Engineering's Q3 net profit down 23.0 pct
* Tonghua Dongbao Pharma's 9-month net profit up 28.6 pct
* Kangde Xin Composite Material's Q3 net profit up 30.3 pct
* Shandong Chenming Paper's Q3 profit more than doubles, plans
insurance firm with partners
* China Communications Construction's 9-month newly-signed contracts up
10.1 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Industrial Bank gets banking regulatory approval for A-share private placement
* Top shareholder's stake in Luxshare Precision Industry to be lowered by 6.3
pct after private placement
* Chengdu Fusen Noble House Industrial's IPO 2,642.4 times oversubscribed in
online tranche
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* PetroChina's Kunlun Energy reopens top LNG plant to meet winter demand
* China Railway Construction units' consortium wins 28.7 billion yuan
highway PPP contract
* Luxin Venture Capital plans 700 million yuan investment fund with partners
