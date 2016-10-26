(Corrects FTSE China A50 close)

* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12.4 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.7795 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct

Oct 26 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security to launch investment and operation of the first batch of pension funds within the year

* China publishes Healthy China 2030 Program Summary

* FOREX-Dollar near nine-month highs as offshore yuan hits record low

* Impact on yuan from expected US rate hike will be limited - c.bank economist

* China's overnight money rate jumps on signs of tightening liquidity

* China's state planner urges coal mines to speed up output hikes - sources

* China state-owned firms' profits down 1.6 pct y/y in Jan-Sept

* China's Sept rail freight volume up 7 pct y/y - statistics bureau

* INTERVIEW-China to have world's largest nuclear capacity in 15 years - WNA

* METALS-Shanghai zinc surges to 5-year high, tracks steel

* Dalian iron ore rises to two-year high, chasing surging coal prices Data due:

* Bank of China Q3 results

Company moves:

M&A

* EXCLUSIVE-Chinese miners in talks for stake in Barrick's Veladero mine - sources

* EXCLUSIVE-ChemChina ready to offer EU extra remedies to clear $43 bln Syngenta deal - source

Earnings/Performance

* Zijin Mining Jan-Sept net profit down 16 pct

* Great Wall Motor's Jan-Sept net profit up 16 pct

* Huadian Power International 9-month net profit down 39 pct

* Goertek sees full year net profit up 15-35 pct

* TCL's Q3 net profit up 110.4 pct

* YTO Express Group's 9-month net profit up 90.7 pct

* Jiangxi Copper's 9-month net profit down 19.6 pct, issues update on litigation

* Sichuan Changhong Electric returns to net profit in Jan-Sept

* Han's Laser Technology sees 2016 net profit changing between -5 pct and +10 pct

* Rongsheng Petrochemical's Q3 net profit up 552.9 pct

* Hithink Royalflush Information Network's Q3 net profit up 35.3 pct

* Kingenta Ecological Engineering's Q3 net profit down 23.0 pct

* Tonghua Dongbao Pharma's 9-month net profit up 28.6 pct

* Kangde Xin Composite Material's Q3 net profit up 30.3 pct

* Shandong Chenming Paper's Q3 profit more than doubles, plans insurance firm with partners

* China Communications Construction's 9-month newly-signed contracts up 10.1 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Industrial Bank gets banking regulatory approval for A-share private placement

* Top shareholder's stake in Luxshare Precision Industry to be lowered by 6.3 pct after private placement

* Chengdu Fusen Noble House Industrial's IPO 2,642.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* PetroChina's Kunlun Energy reopens top LNG plant to meet winter demand

* China Railway Construction units' consortium wins 28.7 billion yuan highway PPP contract

* Luxin Venture Capital plans 700 million yuan investment fund with partners (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)