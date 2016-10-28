* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8 pct

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.7810 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.9 pct

Oct 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* PREVIEW-China's Oct factory activity may show mild growth amid weak demand

* China's Sept net gold imports via Hong Kong rise slightly

* Jiangsu province plans to set up a second provincial AMC to accelerate bad assets disposal - banking regulator official Data due:

* China services trade deficit data

* ICBC, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications, CITIC Securities, CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE, SAIC, BYD, Zoomlion, China Shenhua, PetroChina, China Railway Group, Tsingtao Brewery, China Telecom, CRRC, China COSCO, China Southern Airlines, Shanghai Electric, Kweichow Moutai to release Q3 results

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Construction Bank bad loans decline in Q3

* China Citic Bank Jan-Sept profit up 4.9 pct

* China Life Insurance 9-month profit down 60 pct, but Q3 rises

* China's Ping An Insurance third-quarter profit rises 15 pct

* Sinopec's profit rises 11 pct, boosted by refining business

* China Vanke's Q3 profit up 45 pct

* Financial Street's Q3 profit down 70.75 pct

* Greenland Holdings' 9-month profit up 19.8 pct

* China's ZTE 9-month profit rises 9.8 pct on 4G growth

* China Railway Construction's 9-month profit up 12.4 pct

* China Shipbuilding Industry returns to profit in Jan-Sept

* China National Nuclear Power's 9-month profit up 9.2 pct

* China Eastern Airlines' 9-mth profit up 25.5 pct

* Air China Q3 profit jumps on strong travel demand

* Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery's Q3 profit up 10.9 pct

* Wuliangye Yibin's Q3 profit down 7.0 pct

* Shenwan Hongyuan's Q3 profit up 68.0 pct

* Orient Securities Jan-Sep profit tumbled 68 pct

* Guotai Junan Securities' 9-month profit down 36.1 pct

* Wanda Cinema Line's Q3 profit up 10.2 pct

* Shandong Gold Mining's 9-month profit up 165.1 pct

* Weichai Power's Q3 profit up 519.4 pct

* Wangsu Science & Technology's Q3 profit up 40.1 pct

* Anhui Conch Cement Jan-Sept profit down 2 pct

* Unisplendour's Q3 profit up 1,073.4 pct

* Huayu Automotive Systems' 9-month profit up 12.1 pct

* Haitian's 9-month profit up 10.8 pct

* Gold Mantis sees 2016 profit up 0-20 pct

* China International Marine Containers' Q3 profit down 8.7 pct

* China South Publishing & Media's 9-mth profit up 6.1 pct

* Huawen Media Investment's Q3 profit up 245.2 pct

* Guangdong Provincial Expressway's Q3 profit up 26.15

* Jiangsu Expressway's 9-month profit down 1.1 pct

* Bengang Steel Plates' Q3 profit up 1,016.9 pct

* China Merchants Energy Shipping's 9-month profit up 8.8 pct

* Yonghui Superstores' 9-month profit up 36.6 pct

* Datang International Power swings to net loss in Jan-Sept

Equity changes/IPOs

* Changzhou Quick Soldering's IPO 7,505.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* SUMMIT-China's CFLD to finalise new Egyptian capital deal by year-end (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)