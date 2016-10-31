* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.6 pct

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.7810 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.7 pct

Oct 31 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's Xi says to maintain prudent monetary policy, control asset bubbles

* China Sept services trade deficit narrows to $23.3 bln- fx regulator

* As China tackles corporate debt, risks spread wider

* China regulator tells banks to strengthen checks on fx transactions

* China's UnionPay to tighten "capital flight" rules on buying HK insurance

* China stocks regulator approves 14 IPOs

* China likely to miss sales target for green vehicles in 2016 -report

* China's aviation regulator proposes rules for private investment in airports

* Less than 60 pct of China's public-private projects have started

* China limits bond issuance by property firms - newspaper

* China to inspect progress on launching property database

* Shanghai signs Dubai as 1st foreign exchange to use its gold fix for futures products

Company moves:

9-month net profit

* Flat profits as China's big banks clean up bad loans, margins slip

* Guosen Securities, Citic Securities, China Merchants Securities, Haitong Securities, Huatai Securities' down 26.8 pct, 50.3 pct, 55 pct, 42.5 pct and 44 pct

* China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Juneyao Airlines' up 37.5 pct, 36.7 pct and 30.1 pct

* Kweichow Moutai's up 9.1 pct

* SAIC Motor's up 8.6 pct

* BYD forecasts up to 84 pct profit rise for 2016

* China Pacific Insurance, New China Life Insurance's down 41.3 percent, 44.6 pct

* China COSCO'S 9-month net loss at 9.22 billion yuan

* Power Construction Corp, China Communications Construction, China Railway Group and China State Construction Engineering's up 8 pct, 12 pct, 17 pct and 30.0 pct

* CRRC Corp's down 5.5 pct

* Wuhan Iron and Steel returns to profit

* Shanghai International Port's down 12.5 pct

* Poly Real Estate's up 9.9 pct

* Qingdao Haier's up 6.5 pct

* Lens Technology's Q3 net profit up 37.4 pct

* Suning Commerce posts net loss in Q3

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's up 15.1 pct

* Zoomlion Heavy Industries swings back to profit in Q3

* Shenzhen O-film Tech's Q3 net profit up 180.0 pct

* GD Power's down 4.0 pct

* China Yangtze Power's falls 0.6 pct

* Shanghai Electric Group's down 6.8 percent

* Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, Shanghai International Airport's up 14.1 pct, 9.35 pct

* China CSSC Holdings swings to net loss

* China Shenhua Energy's up 0.7 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Orient Securities' shareholder to unload up to 20 mln shares

M&A

* Baosteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel's planned merger approved by SASAC

* Syngenta and ChemChina transaction update on regulatory process

* Beijing Xinwei Tech's deadline extended for deal with Israel's Space Communications

* China's Shanghai Electric to buy $1.77 bln stake in Pakistani power company

* Ping An's life insurance firm boosted a 0.5 pct stake in Shanghai Jahwa

* Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial's 9-month net profit up 20.7 pct, bought 2.35 billion shares in China Shengmu Organic Milk

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-tech signs auto parts sales contract with Tesla Motors (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)