US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2 pct
* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* CNY official close 6.7782 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.5 pct
Nov 1 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Xi's role as Party "core" is not a sign of dictatorship - official
* China to boost policy coordination, govt transparency - cabinet
* China's debt risks "controllable" but challenges remain - vice finmin
* As concerns grow over falling yuan, China's rich eye property abroad - report
* China scrutinises foreign insurers in fight against illegal HK sales - report
* China c.bank's FX derivative short holdings rise for first time in 6 months
* Two of China's Big Five banks consider new debt-for-equity swap units
* China to invest $140 billion by 2020 to relocate poor citizens
* Private capital allowed to directly invest in urban gas, heat supply projects as sole investor or co-investor - Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development
* China's Zhengzhou exchange hikes coal intraday transaction fee again Data due:
* Caixin PMI * Non-manufacturing PMI * Manufacturing PMI * China insurance industry Q3 data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Focus Media sees 2016 net profit up 29.8 pct to 32.8 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Guangzhou Automobile to raise up to 15 bln yuan in private placement to fund projects
* Lock-up period for Guangdong Wenshi Food's 2.5 bln shares to end on Nov 2
* Hexing Electrical's IPO 3,884.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* China Evergrande raised its stake in Langfang Development, whose shares to resume trading Tuesday, to 20 pct from 15 pct Regulation
* Luoyang Glass warned by securities regulator for information disclosure violation
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Chongqing New Century Cruise's shares to resume trading
* China Railway Construction Corp to put in 2 bln yuan to establish China's first maglev transport investment & construction company (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
