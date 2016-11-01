* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2 pct

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.1 pct

* CNY official close 6.7782 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.5 pct

Nov 1 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Xi's role as Party "core" is not a sign of dictatorship - official

* China to boost policy coordination, govt transparency - cabinet

* China's debt risks "controllable" but challenges remain - vice finmin

* As concerns grow over falling yuan, China's rich eye property abroad - report

* China scrutinises foreign insurers in fight against illegal HK sales - report

* China c.bank's FX derivative short holdings rise for first time in 6 months

* Two of China's Big Five banks consider new debt-for-equity swap units

* China to invest $140 billion by 2020 to relocate poor citizens

* Private capital allowed to directly invest in urban gas, heat supply projects as sole investor or co-investor - Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development

* China's Zhengzhou exchange hikes coal intraday transaction fee again Data due:

* Caixin PMI * Non-manufacturing PMI * Manufacturing PMI * China insurance industry Q3 data

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Focus Media sees 2016 net profit up 29.8 pct to 32.8 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Guangzhou Automobile to raise up to 15 bln yuan in private placement to fund projects

* Lock-up period for Guangdong Wenshi Food's 2.5 bln shares to end on Nov 2

* Hexing Electrical's IPO 3,884.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China Evergrande raised its stake in Langfang Development, whose shares to resume trading Tuesday, to 20 pct from 15 pct Regulation

* Luoyang Glass warned by securities regulator for information disclosure violation

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Chongqing New Century Cruise's shares to resume trading

* China Railway Construction Corp to put in 2 bln yuan to establish China's first maglev transport investment & construction company