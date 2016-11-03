US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.7 pct
* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI -1.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.7588 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.9 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.9 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 3 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China debt risks stoke internal debate over lowering 2017 growth goal
* China finance ministry to reopen 26 bln yuan of 5-year bonds
* China will surpass US in 2020 as world's biggest R&D spender - Credit Suisse
* Developer to pay highest price for land in Hong Kong this year Data due:
* Caixin Services PMI
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Vanke Oct contract sales at 48.99 billion yuan, Jan-Oct contract sales at 311.89 billion yuan
* Zhengzhou Yutong's Oct bus sales up 2.05 pct
* Jiangling Motors' vehicle sales up 52.5 pct in Oct
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Construction Bank signs $739 mln debt-for-equity swap with Xiamen CCRE
* Bank of Shanghai's IPO 1,305 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shenyu Communication Technology's IPO 6,046.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals unit's plan to acquire a 60 pct stake in Vitaco for 938 million yuan approved by Overseas Investment Office in New Zealand
* Tianjin Tianhai Investment gets CFIUS approval for its unit to buy Ingram Micro, trading to resume
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Unicom, Baidu sign strategic agreement for in-depth cooperation in areas of mobile internet, AI, big data, telecommunications business, etc
* Midea dehumidifiers recalled in U.S. after $4.8 mln in damage
* China's first online insurance company Zhong'an Insurance establishes sci & tech unit to promote block chain and other new technology applications (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
