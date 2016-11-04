* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.1 pct
* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +1 pct, HSI -0.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.7625 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.1 pct
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* PREVIEW-China October data seen offering more signs of stability, room for reforms
* Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to set up bank - Xinhua
* China's state-owned firms must reform - Sinochem head
* China c.bank lends $64.62 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
* Listed companies must not change their names for speculation purposes - Shenzhen Stock
Exchange
* China sugar output to rise by 11 pct in 2016/17 - industry
Data due:
* China quarterly preliminary current/capital and financial account data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Great Wall Motor Oct vehicle sales up 30.6 pct yoy
* Chongqing Changan Auto's Oct vehicle sales up 30 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Deutsche Bank's sale of stake in Hua Xia gets watchdog's nod
* China Yangtze Power's unit plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan worth of
exchangeable offshore bonds
* Ningbo Exciton Technology's IPO 6,041.75 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
Regulation
* Bank of China to face legal hearings in Italy after procedural delay
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Soochow Securities' Singapore unit approved to become RQFII
* China Calxon Group to auction property project unit for at least 1.6 bln yuan
* Chalco to dispose of water assets for not less than 1.16 bln
yuan, to bid for a 66 pct stake in Xinghua Technology for no more than 700 mln yuan
* INTERVIEW-Huawei wants to beat Apple in smartphones in two years - exec
